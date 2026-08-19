A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED, NEXT FALL, and THE FOREIGNER Set For Saint Sebastian Players' 45th Season

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The Saint Sebastian Players have announced their 45th season, with each production taking the audience to a new place and time. Performances take place at SSP's home on the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago.

A Murder is Announced

The season opens with the classic Miss Marple mystery A Murder is Announced by Agatha Christie. The residents of Chipping Cleghorn in England are baffled when a local newspaper publishes an advertisement inviting people to a “murder” at 6:30 p.m. at Miss Blacklock's Victorian home, Little Paddocks. When an unknown visitor dies under the prescribed circumstances, Miss Marple turns up to solve the case. Previews are October 23–25; regular performances run October 29–November 15, 2026.

Next Fall

The season continues with Next Fall by Geoffrey Nauffts. This Tony-nominated dramedy, set in New York City, centers around Adam and Luke, long-term partners with decidedly different views regarding “salvation.” When Luke is hospitalized after a tragic accident, Adam must come face-to-face with Luke's devout faith—and his family. Previews are February 5–7; regular performances run February 12–28, 2027.

The Foreigner

Closing the season is the riotously funny The Foreigner by Larry Shue. At a fishing lodge in rural Georgia, regular visitor “Froggy” LeSueur brings along the pathologically shy Charlie, who dreads making conversation with strangers. So Froggy tells everyone that Charlie is from an exotic foreign country and speaks no English. After Froggy leaves, the fun really begins, as Charlie overhears more than he should, including damaging revelations from people assuming Charlie doesn't understand a word. Previews are April 23–25; regular performances run April 30–May 16, 2027.

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