A DISNEY CABARET! Will Be Performed by Highland Park Players in June and July

Highland Park Players have announced "A Disney Cabaret!" performed in two acts. Act 1 is set to release the week of June 14th with Act 2 releasing in July!

To view "A Disney Cabaret!" visit the company's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. Since the production is free, a suggested donation can be made via Venmo at @HPPlayers or you can send money via Quickpay/Zelle at info@highlandparkplayers.com.

"We're so grateful to have so many wonderful Highland Park Players alumni come back and grace the Highland Park Players stage, virtually, in "A Disney Cabaret!," says producer, and board member, Jacob Cohen. "Watching Peter (Rasey; director) work his directorial magic has been truly a blessing!"

The performers in "A Disney Cabaret!" have all previously been a part of a Highland Park Players' production.

"I couldn't thank Jacob and Mike enough for asking me to take on the task of directing this virtual production. It has been a joyful venture and learning unknown territory," says director, and board member, Peter Rasey. "Learning and working from Larry (Aaronson) and Holly (Weis), our video editors, has been so much fun as they both have been invaluable resources."

The cast of "A Disney Cabaret!" stars Angela Carrington, Henry Gessner, Alex Iacobucci, Chris Johnson, Justine Klein, Sarah Makkawy, Hannah Rose, Taryn Skoda, Betsy Sorensen, Aaron Stash, Jenny Stash, Denise Tamburrino, Brent Walker, Mike Weaver, and Emma Widlowski. Our production staff is Jacob Cohen (Producer and PR), Mike Weaver (Producer), Peter Rasey (Director), Marty Karlin (Music Director), Larry Aaronson (Video Editor), and Holly Weis (Video Editor).

To learn more about the Highland Park Players, you can check us out www.highlandparkplayers.com.