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A DARK WOOD Tickets to Go On Sale for Tin Drum Theatre's Chicago Premiere

Performances will take place at Studio 44 inside the Greenhouse Theater Center on North Lincoln Avenue.

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A DARK WOOD Tickets to Go On Sale for Tin Drum Theatre's Chicago Premiere

Tin Drum Theatre Company has announced that tickets are now on sale for the Chicago premiere of A Dark Wood, October 15 - November 1, written by Eric Coble and directed by Steve Needham, at Studio 44 in the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave.

“The Fix” was supposed to correct everything that had gone wrong with the country. Now, three members of a shattered family, Earthworm, Hummingbird and Armadillo, occupy different corners of a society in free-fall, each surviving in their own way. Earthworm squats in no-man's land beside his only friend, desperate to cross the river border and begin a new life. Hummingbird hides in a boarded-up apartment, secretly reading books with a fugitive teacher who will do anything to keep both her — and the resistance — alive. Armadillo stands alone in her police armor searching for justice, or perhaps forgiveness. Which of them will make it to Paradise and what will it cost? Does such a place even exist?

A Dark Wood ensemble cast includes Renzo Vicente (he/him, Earthworm), Delaney Vallese (she/her, Hummingbird), Marlee Feacher (she/her, Armadillo), Carlos Andrés Mai (he/they, Montrose), Shannon Leigh Webber (she/her, Miss Vivian),Raúl Alonso (he/him, Dipper), Eric Hinkle (he/him, U/S Earthworm), Bryce Ranee (she/her, U/S Hummingbird), Anika Flores (she/her, U/S Armadillo), Dimitri Marinakos (he/him, U/S Montrose), Renae Stone (she/her, U/S Miss Vivian) and Michael Stejskal (he/him, U/S Dipper).

The creative team includes Eric Coble (he/him, playwright), Steve Needham (he/him, producer/director), Jason Palmer (he/him, production manager), Sil Rivera (they/them, stage manager), Kathleen Kronauge (she/her, assistant stage manager), Will Hughes (he/him, technical director and scenic designer), Kasey Wolfgang (she/her, Costume Designer), Emma Berry (she/her, lighting designer and master electrician), Zach Stinnett (he/him, sound designer) and Erin Alys (she/her, director of intimacy and movement).

The preview performance for A Dark Wood is Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. with the opening night/press performance Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The Understudy Performance is Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m. There will be a post-show talk-back with playwright Eric Coble after a select performance, date to be announced. Tickets are $28 with $18 student tickets and available at TinDrumTheatre.com or by calling the Greenhouse Theater Company box office at 773.404.7336

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