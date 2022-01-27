4 Plays for $150. You in?

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 27, 2022  

Steppenwolf's got a basketball legend, the hottest comedian in town, a Broadway hit and a Russian classic all hitting the stage in the spring of 2022. You have the chance to see all four plays for $150-it's the best deal around. Accessing the deal is easy: Visit the Steppenwolf website, pick your show dates and select a ticket for each of the four plays: King James, Seagull, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool and Choir Boy. Once all four tickets are in your cart, the $150 offer unlocks. You in?


