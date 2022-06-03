34th Chicago Duo Piano Festival Returns In Person, July 8â€“17

The Music Institute of Chicago presents the 34th season of its Chicago Duo Piano Festival featuring four public events July 8-17, 2022 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.

In addition, pianists age eight and older will participate in the education program of the 10-day festival, which includes coachings, lectures, master classes, and recitals, directed by Festival Co-Founders and Artistic Directors Claire Aebersold and Ralph Neiweem and Music Institute piano faculty Katherine Lee.



The schedule of events taking place at Nichols Concert Hall follows:



Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Gala Opening Concert - Claire Aebersold and Ralph Neiweem

Festival Co-Founders and Music Institute Piano Duo in Residence Claire Aebersold and Ralph Neiweem present a Duo Piano Dialogue, "Johannes Brahms, Clara Schumann, and the story of Brahms's Piano Concerto No. 1," a concert with commentary. The program includes short works by Clara and Robert Schumann and a complete performance of Brahms' own arrangement for piano, four hands, of his Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor.



Tuesday, July 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Faculty Extravaganza I

Program: Franz Schubert's Fantasy in F Minor, D. 940, performed by Yumy Kim and Sung Hoon Mo Ron Surace's Excerpts from "Pinocchio" Suite for Two Pianos, performed by Ann and Ron Surace Emma Lou Diemer's "Hommage to Cowell, Cage, Crumb, and Czerny," performed by Louise Chan and Katherine Petersen Philip Glass's Four Movements for Two PIanos: Nos. 3 and 4, performed by Weiwen Ma and Alexander Djordjevic Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Sonata in D Major for Two Pianos, K. 448: Andante; Molto Allegro, performed by Elaine Felder and Soo Young Lee

Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Faculty Extravaganza II

Program: Nikolai Medtner's Russian Round Dance and Knight Errant for Two Pianos, performed by Mio Isoda and Matthew Hagle Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dance No. 1 for Two Pianos, performed by Elaine Felder and Milana Pavchinskaya Igor Stravinsky's Danse Infernale from "Firebird" Suite and Prokofiev's "Classical" Symphony (arr. Terashima), performed by Xiaomin Liang and Jue He Francis Poulenc's Sonate for Piano, Four Hands, performed by Camille Witos and Daniel Baer

Sunday, July 16 at 10 a.m.

Master class

The Unison Piano Duo-Du Huang and Xiao Hu from Luther College in Iowa-conduct a master class.

Called a "duo piano mecca" by Pioneer Press, the world-renowned Chicago Duo Piano Festival was founded in 1988 by Music Institute of Chicago faculty members and piano duo in residence Claire Aebersold and Ralph Neiweem. Its mission is to foster a deeper interest in the repertoire, performance, and teaching of music for piano, four hands and two pianos, in a fun and supportive atmosphere. The Festival offers summer and winter events, which include coachings, master classes, concerts with special guest artists, and student recitals for students youth through adult. In addition, the festival organizes periodic duo piano competitions that draw young professionals from around the world.

For the most up-to-date protocols related to COVID-19, visit nicholsconerthall.org.