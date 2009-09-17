1, 2, 3, FAG! Gets Extended, Making Its Permanent Home At iO Every Friday

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After two months of packed houses and fantastic shows it looks like iO has been bitten by the gay bug for good. The right-wing warned us that this kind of deviant behavior is contagious and they were right. The queer improv trio "1, 2, 3, Fag!" has a permanent home at Chicago's premiere improv venue, iO, every Friday at 8!

"1, 2, 3, Fag!" features Seth Dodson, John Hartman and Kellen Alexander, three of Chicago's boldest and brightest improvisers performing in their own unique form. Time Out Chicago's Jason Heidemann describes it as, "... a fast-paced, frenetic four-scene framework (hence the name), they switch characters unexpectedly, play multiple roles within a scene and build toward an unexpected finale."

Seth Dodson is the current Impress These Apes Champion. He currently performs at iO with the Harold team Mrs. Dad and with Big Yellow Bus at the Playground Theatre. You can see him co-host The Show 'N Tell Show Talk Show in 'mom drag' at The Whistler. Seth also gets his kicks by performing with the national touring company of Mission Improvable.

John Hartman was a main stage cast member of the Improv Inferno in Ann Arbor, MI before moving to Chicago. He has been seen in Photobooth, White Jazz and Good Liars at the Annoyance Theatre, where he recently mounted his first solo show, Your Friends and Enemies. He improvises at The Playground with Alright, Janice!, around town with Attila, and at the Apollo Theater with the fine folks of Baby Wants Candy.

Kellen Alexander can be seen with his teams Dart at the iO and Alright, Janice at the Playground. Kellen recently co-wrote and directed "Intense Designs: Jewelry by Zelda and Marie" for the Triple Feature program at the Annoyance Theater. Also for the Triple Feature, Kellen wrote and directed "Glitter in the Gutter," a story of two drag queen roommates, to be performed at the Annoyance in January.

Together they are '1, 2, 3, Fag!'

Joining "1, 2, 3 Fag!" every night will be a different iO Harold team. The Harold is iO's signature form created by Del Close and Charna Halpern in which several themes are established, a community of characters are introduced, and then the resulting scenes play off each other in comedic counterpoint.

WHAT: 1,2,3 Fag!

WHEN: Fridays @ 8:00

WHERE: iO"s Cabaret Theater, 3541 N Clark St. (Addison Red Line Stop)

TICKETS: 773-880-0199, www.ioimprov.com

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