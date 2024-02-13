Jeff Awards Seeking Nominations For Special Award To Be Presented At 50th Anniversary Non-Equity Awards This March 

Since 1968, the Jeff Awards has promoted and honored the vitality of Chicago theater. Through its awards program, thousands of theater artists have been recognized through nominations and awards for more than 20 categories of artistic and technical excellence. As part of the 50th anniversary ceremony for Non-Equity Theater, a Special Award is presented to honor the achievement of an individual or organization making a significant and lasting contribution to the Chicago theater community.



Nominations for this Special Award of the Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater will be accepted through March 1, 2024 at 6pm CST. Submissions can be sent to specialaward@jeffawards.org.



Past recipients have included actors, directors, playwrights, company founders and administrators, media, philanthropists, theater companies, community leaders, legislators, and many others who have helped significantly advance the art and reputation of Chicago theater since the first award in 1969. Check out the Jeff Awards website for more details (use search term "Special Award").



For questions and more information, reach out to the Special Awards Chair at specialaward@jeffawards.org.

The 50th Anniversary Jeff Awards for Non-Equity Theater will be held Monday, March 25, 2024 at Park West in Chicago, IL. Nominations for this year's Non-Equity Awards were announced February 6th. Visit www.jeffawards.org to see a complete list.



And continue to watch for more details about this year's program.

ABOUT THE JEFF AWARDS

The Jeff Awards is one of the most active and engaged theater awards organizations in the country evaluating hundreds of theatrical productions annually and holding two awards ceremonies highlighting work over the past Equity and Non-Equity seasons. Through our recommendations, awards, and honors we help foster the growth of companies, encourage artists, bring new appreciation for diverse storytelling, and cultivate civic pride in the achievements of the Chicago theater community. Originally chartered in 1968 to recognize Equity productions, the Jeff Awards Non-Equity Wing was established in 1973 to celebrate outstanding achievement in non-union theatre. For more information, visit www.jeffawards.org.