& JULIET Tour Starring *NSYNC's Joey Fatone is Coming to Chicago This Summer

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The North American Tour of & Juliet, starring *NSYNC's Joey Fatone as 'Lance,' will play an exclusive limited engagement in Chicago. The production will run at The Auditorium from July 22– August 2.

Fatone, a founding member of iconic boy band *NSYNC (a frequent Max Martin collaborator), made his Broadway debut in 2002 as ‘Mark’ in RENT, and went on to play ‘Seymour’ in Little Shop of Horrors in 2004 before joining the Broadway cast of & Juliet in the role of ‘Lance’ in 2025.

Joey Fatone first rose to fame as a member of the record-shattering, multi-platinum boyband *NSYNC; but his career as a global pop icon was just the beginning. Over the past decade he has gone on to find success as an actor, host, Broadway star, voiceover artist, dancer, and media personality with a number of hit television shows under his belt.

The North American touring company of & Juliet is helmed by 2025 Jimmy Award winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada as ‘Juliet’. The touring company includes Kathryn Allison as ‘Angélique,’ Crystal Kellogg as ‘Anne Hathaway,’ CJ Eldred as ‘Shakespeare,’ Nico Ochoa as ‘May,’ Joseph Torres as ‘Romeo,’ and Noah Marlowe as ‘François.’

Featuring songs by the legendary Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet opened on Broadway in November 2022.

The musical & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks: what would happen if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.