The Planet Improv, Inc. Fundraising Campaign '2020 For 2020' Begins With A Kickoff Celebration Event

The nonprofit organization Planet Improv, Inc. kicks off their "2020 FOR 2020" fundraising campaign with A CELEBRATION EVENT. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 @ 8p (seating begins at 7:30PM) at the Community Matters Café, 821 West 1st Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. Tickets are $25 in advance at www.planetimprov.com via Eventbright and $35 at the door on event night. 704-301-1564 scott@planetimprov.com

Planet Improv, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 2006. Its mission statement is "empowering people of all ages to grow socially and emotionally through applied improvisation." They work primarily with children/students with a focus upon Title 1 supplimentally funded schools.

The celebration event will be a combination of: a full-night silent auction fund raising opportunities; a "get to know us" session for those unfamiliar with Planet Improv, Inc. or their "2020 For 2020" Fundraising Campaign; a testimonial portion where students, educators and colleagues, discuss their recent collaborations with Planet Improv, Inc., an improvisational comedy entertainment portion featuring The Chuckleheads, the in-house improvisational comedy troupe of Planet Improv, Inc. and improvisational roleplaying "real world challenges" sessions with current and former children/students who are working with/have worked with Planet Improv, Inc.

Planet Improv, Inc. is embarking on their first major fundraising campaign. Its' campaign is called, "2020 FOR 2020." It is the goal of Planet Improv, Inc. to raise funds to educate at least 2020 students of all ages and grade levels with applied improvisation by the end of the 2020 school year. A primary focus will be Title 1 schools. A Title 1 school is a school receiving federal funds for Title 1 students. The basic principle of Title 1 is that schools with large concentrations of low-income students will receive supplemental funds to assist in meeting student's educational goals.

The Community Matters Café is affiliated with the Charlotte Rescue Mission. The Charlotte Rescue Mission transforms lives by serving people struggling with addiction, poverty, or hopelessness with the goal of returning them to society as productive, self-sufficient citizens. While supporting and volunteering at CRM's two campuses in Charlotte. The Community Matters Café employs graduates of the men's and women's programs, creating a safe space for them to experience personal and professional growth while staying focused on recovery.

Discounted tickets are $25 and may be purchased in advance at www.planetimprov.com via Eventbrite. Tickets are $35 at the door on the night of the celebration event.

Throughout the evening of the celebration event silent auctions will be held to aid in Planet Improv, Inc.'s fundraising efforts. Donated prized from local and national organizations will be available to be bid upon. These donations will be tax deductible determined by state and local tax laws.





