Spotlight: Love, Loss, Laughter… and Secrets at Charlotte’s Off-Broadway
A New Dark Comedy at Charlotte’s Off-Broadway: Everything’s Fine, Obviously
Charlotte's Off-Broadway presents Everything's Fine, Obviously, a new dark comedy by Meghan Lowther running October 29–November 7 at the COB Black Box Theatre. Choose your performance and get tickets for this blend of romance, heartbreak, Greek mythology, and laughter.
When Sybil's first great love arrives for a long-overdue visit, old feelings and long-held secrets begin to surface. Step into her eccentric world, where nothing is quite what it seems—love, loss, laughter, a squirrel, and a sharp-tongued visitor living in the backyard shed. What could possibly go wrong?
Directed by Matt Webster, the production features Cody Frye, Jason Loughlin, Lisa Schacher, Vic Sayegh, and Anne Lambert. Performances run at the COB Black Box Theatre at The VAPA Center, 731 N. College Street, Charlotte, with free parking in the VAPA lot.
Regular tickets are $25. Special performances include Opening Night + Talkback on Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.; BOGO nights on Friday, October 30 and Friday, November 6; a matinee on Sunday, November 1 at 2:00 p.m.; and a Pay What You Can performance on Wednesday, November 4. Additional evening performances run Thursday–Saturday through November 7.
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Everything's Fine, Obviously.
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