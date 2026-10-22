Spotlight: Love, Loss, Laughter… and Secrets at Charlotte’s Off-Broadway

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Charlotte's Off-Broadway presents Everything's Fine, Obviously, a new dark comedy by Meghan Lowther running October 29–November 7 at the COB Black Box Theatre. Choose your performance and get tickets for this blend of romance, heartbreak, Greek mythology, and laughter.

When Sybil's first great love arrives for a long-overdue visit, old feelings and long-held secrets begin to surface. Step into her eccentric world, where nothing is quite what it seems—love, loss, laughter, a squirrel, and a sharp-tongued visitor living in the backyard shed. What could possibly go wrong?

Directed by Matt Webster, the production features Cody Frye, Jason Loughlin, Lisa Schacher, Vic Sayegh, and Anne Lambert. Performances run at the COB Black Box Theatre at The VAPA Center, 731 N. College Street, Charlotte, with free parking in the VAPA lot.

Regular tickets are $25. Special performances include Opening Night + Talkback on Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m.; BOGO nights on Friday, October 30 and Friday, November 6; a matinee on Sunday, November 1 at 2:00 p.m.; and a Pay What You Can performance on Wednesday, November 4. Additional evening performances run Thursday–Saturday through November 7.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 08 Hrs 43 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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