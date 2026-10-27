RUMPELSTILTSKIN to Make World Premiere at Flat Rock Playhouse

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Flat Rock Playhouse will present the world premiere of Rumpelstiltskin, a Playhouse Jr. Licensing New Work, from Nov. 12 through 15.

Inspired by the Grimm Brothers' classic tale, Rumpelstiltskin is a world premiere musical filled with gold, grit, and a touch of magic. Featuring an original score that blends folk, rap, and percussion, this imaginative new work follows a poor miller's daughter whose desperate bargain with a mysterious stranger becomes a powerful story of courage, kindness, and hope. Developed through the Playhouse Jr. Licensing New Works Initiative, this exciting world premiere marks the debut of a brand-new American musical by Ben Mackel.

'New musical theatre is alive and well at Flat Rock Playhouse,' says director Ethan Andersen. 'We are honored to have helped nurture Ben's moving new work from its earliest development to the stage. With a cast led by professionals and an ensemble of 4th-12th graders, this production reflects what we care most about at the Playhouse: delivering quality entertainment, investing in the future of theatre-making, and offering hands-on theatre education at the highest level. Join us to be the first-ever audience to experience the magic of Ben Mackel's Rumpelstiltskin!'

Playhouse Jr. Licensing was born from the creative minds of Flat Rock Playhouse, the State Theatre of North Carolina, and is dedicated to developing and licensing new, fresh, and engaging musical theatre experiences that captivate actors and audiences of all ages. Our musicals bring quality storytelling and vibrant theatrical experiences to life, whether on grand stages or in intimate spaces. We believe that every theater, no matter its size or resources, deserves access to innovative and inspiring works that foster community, creativity, and a love for live performance.

Tickets for Rumpelstiltskin are on sale now starting at $13. Discover a new musical filled with spellbinding music, bold storytelling, and a timeless message about what truly matters.

For tickets and additional information: Flat Rock Playhouse

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 01 Hrs 58 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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