Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
RUMPELSTILTSKIN to Make World Premiere at Flat Rock Playhouse
Director Ethan Andersen leads a cast of professionals and young ensemble members in the debut of this new American musical about courage, kindness, and hope.
Flat Rock Playhouse will present the world premiere of Rumpelstiltskin, a Playhouse Jr. Licensing New Work, from Nov. 12 through 15.
Inspired by the Grimm Brothers' classic tale, Rumpelstiltskin is a world premiere musical filled with gold, grit, and a touch of magic. Featuring an original score that blends folk, rap, and percussion, this imaginative new work follows a poor miller's daughter whose desperate bargain with a mysterious stranger becomes a powerful story of courage, kindness, and hope. Developed through the Playhouse Jr. Licensing New Works Initiative, this exciting world premiere marks the debut of a brand-new American musical by Ben Mackel.
'New musical theatre is alive and well at Flat Rock Playhouse,' says director Ethan Andersen. 'We are honored to have helped nurture Ben's moving new work from its earliest development to the stage. With a cast led by professionals and an ensemble of 4th-12th graders, this production reflects what we care most about at the Playhouse: delivering quality entertainment, investing in the future of theatre-making, and offering hands-on theatre education at the highest level. Join us to be the first-ever audience to experience the magic of Ben Mackel's Rumpelstiltskin!'
Playhouse Jr. Licensing was born from the creative minds of Flat Rock Playhouse, the State Theatre of North Carolina, and is dedicated to developing and licensing new, fresh, and engaging musical theatre experiences that captivate actors and audiences of all ages. Our musicals bring quality storytelling and vibrant theatrical experiences to life, whether on grand stages or in intimate spaces. We believe that every theater, no matter its size or resources, deserves access to innovative and inspiring works that foster community, creativity, and a love for live performance.
Tickets for Rumpelstiltskin are on sale now starting at $13. Discover a new musical filled with spellbinding music, bold storytelling, and a timeless message about what truly matters.
For tickets and additional information: Flat Rock Playhouse
TICKETS AND SCHEDULE
For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.
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