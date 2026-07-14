ROCK OF AGES to Open at Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius

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A standout group of Lake Norman's up-and-coming performers ages 16 to 24 will present "Rock of Ages" July 28 to August 1 at Cain Center for the Arts. Set on L.A.'s legendary, neon-lit Sunset Strip in the 1980s, the fan-favorite musical transports audiences to an era of big hair, big egos, and even bigger guitar solos.

The story follows Drew, a city dreamer with rockstar ambitions, and Sherrie, a small-town girl chasing the spotlight. When their beloved rock haven faces destruction, this fearless crew bands together to rescue the music and keep the spirit of rock alive.

Audiences can sing along to more than 25 classic hits from Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Asia, Whitesnake, and more. From "Don't Stop Believin'" to "Here I Go Again," the production brings the energy of a true rock concert.

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