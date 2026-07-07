Review: CHARLOTTE FINEST THEATRE ARTISTS WIN BIG

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Charlotte's Finest Theatre Artists Win Big at the ACE Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 2026 ACE Awards celebrated five years of artistic excellence with an elegant gala held at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Founded by Bishop Terry L. Long and Lady Geneva Young, the ACE Awards has become an annual celebration recognizing outstanding achievements in theatre, film, and dance.

From the moment guests arrived, the evening embodied its commitment to excellence. The festivities began with an exciting red-carpet experience, where hosts conducted engaging interviews with nominees, highlighting their artistic accomplishments. Dressed in stunning formal attire, nominees and guests truly embraced the occasion, bringing glamour and sophistication to the celebration.

Serving as this year's hosts were Brandon Smith and Harriett Burnette, who also received the ACE Award for Best Female Lead – Film. Together, they kept the evening moving seamlessly while maintaining an atmosphere of warmth, professionalism, and celebration.

The evening's entertainment was equally inspiring. Comedian Dion Fowler had the audience laughing, while Zani Saddler delivered a moving praise and worship selection. Desiree Belnavis captivated attendees with an expressive liturgical dance, and The Worship Place presented a powerful spirit-filled vignette. Each performance elevated the celebration and showcased the extraordinary talent represented throughout the evening.

CHARLOTTE THEATRE ARTISTS SHINE:

Several artists from the Charlotte theatre community were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the performing arts.

One of Charlotte's most respected theatre professionals, Dr. Corlis Hayes, received the prestigious Mabel P. Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her decades of dedicated service to both the Charlotte theatre community and the global performing arts landscape.

An iconic, multi-award-winning director, Dr. Hayes has collaborated with numerous Charlotte theatre organizations, including BNS Productions, Three Bone Theatre, and Theatre Charlotte, where she currently serves as an active board member. She also directed an August Wilson play at the prestigious International Black Theatre Festival, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In addition to her directing accomplishments, she was nominated for ACE Award for Best Female Lead – Play (Excel) for her moving portrayal of one of the Delany sisters in Having Our Say, produced by 40+ Stage Productions.

Another Charlotte-area honoree was veteran stage manager Marti Williams, recipient of the Outstanding Stage Manager Award. Currently residing in Gastonia, North Carolina, Marti is a Pittsburgh native who has dedicated more than thirty years to professional stage management. Her impressive résumé includes work with the International Black Theatre Festival, New Horizon Theatre, Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre, Kuntu Repertory Theatre, and the DC Black Theatre Festival. She is also a proud member of the African American Playwrights Group (AAPG), based in Charlotte.

A PERSONAL HONOR:

As a member of Charlotte's vibrant theatre community, I was deeply honored to attend this prestigious celebration and to be recognized alongside so many talented artists.

Three actors from my original production, The Gift (The Musical), received ACE Award nominations:

Marcus Scott — Best Male Lead – Indie (Winner)

— Laria Andrews — Best Supporting Female Actor – Indie (Nominee)

— Best Supporting Female Actor – Indie (Nominee) Zani Saddler — Best Rising Star – Indie (Nominee)

ADDITIONAL CHARLOTTE WINNERS:

Charlotte theatre artists continued to make their mark throughout the evening.

Rory Sheriff accepted the Best Supporting Male Actor – Indie award on behalf of Graham Williams for his performance in Be A Lion, an original adaptation based on The Wiz, produced by BNS Productions and written by Rory Sheriff.

Charlotte-based nonprofit Big Faith Productions (BFP), founded by Jerry and Carolyn-Culp Caldwell, received the ACE Award for Best Production Company. Dedicated to empowering and inspiring communities through the performing arts, Big Faith Productions earned its second ACE Award, further solidifying its impact on the region's arts community.

Congratulations are also extended to the cast and creative team of Alice Walker's The Color Purple, directed by Ashleigh B. Curry and produced by Little Theatre of Gastonia, for receiving the ACE Award for Best Musical – Excel.

Celebrating Excellence

The 2026 ACE Awards was an unforgettable evening filled with exceptional performances, heartfelt acceptance speeches, inspiring worship, and well-deserved recognition. More than an awards ceremony, it was a celebration of the artists whose passion, creativity, and commitment continue to enrich communities through the performing arts.

Congratulations again to Bishop Terry L. Long, Lady Geneva Young, and the entire ACE Awards Board of Directors for producing another outstanding celebration of excellence.

Here's to another year of inspiring artistry—and to honoring even more extraordinary performers at next year's ACE Awards.

BISHOP TERRY L. YOUNG AND LADY GENEVA YOUNG

FOUNDERS OF THE ACE AWARDS (Photo Courtesy ACE AWARDS)

Corlis Hayes, Recipient Of The Mabel P. Robinson Lifetime Achievement Awards (left)

With Vickie L. Evans

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Kevin Lattimore (left), Bishop Young (Center),

Rory Sheriff (Right) - (Photo Courtesy: ACE Awards)

And The Winners Are... The ACE Awards Trophies

Photo Courtesy ACE Awards

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