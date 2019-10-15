Old Town Theatre Company Presents THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW

Old Town Theatre Company (OTTC) presents Catherine Bush's adaptation of Washington Irving's novel, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, October 24th-26th and October 31st - November 2nd The Historic White Home.

Sleepy Hollow, a village haunted by the legendary Headless Horseman, has a new schoolmaster-the somewhat hapless and extremely superstitious Ichabod Crane. When Ichabod tries to win the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, he makes an enemy of her former suitor, the brawny Brom Bones. Brom vows revenge and, one dark and spooky night, Ichabod finds himself in for the ride of his life!

OTTC uses only six actors to play multiple parts in this site-specific production. This allows the actors, as well as the audience, to use their imagination to the fullest. At any given moment, the characters could become trees, or make the fleeting clop sounds of the horseman. And it happens in an instant, unbeknownst to the audience. This fresh take on a well-known classic will keep you on the edge of your seat.

OTTC is proud to partner with The Historic Whtie Home for The Legend of Sleepy Hollow. The historic White Home acts as a history museum that showcases the unique architecture of the house and tells the story of the family that built the home as well as the story of Rock Hill's growth into the city we love today. The outside patio of the home will become the "stage" for the production. With natural string lights, an eerie atmosphere, and an intimate space, the home is the perfect setting for the spooky production. The White home will also be offering tours of the home after the production for an additional $5. Billed as, "Experience Death & Dying in the Victorian Age at the historic White Home. Take a short, spooky, candlelit tour of the home directly after the performance. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door the night of."

This event is suited for mature children and adults. There are spooky moments in the show, but nothing horrifying. OTTC will also offer a Pay-What-You-Can price. In order to provide accessible theatre to all, our PWYC Policy allows those who cannot afford the full ticket price to pay what they can. The PWYC option is available with CASH ONLY 10 minutes before curtain.

OTTC is a new professional theatre company in Rock Hill, SC. With a lack of traditional theatre space in Rock Hill, OTTC uses specific locations around Old Town Rock Hill, the original downtown area of the city. OTTC is professional in the sense that all actors, designers, etc are paid.

TICKETS: www.onlyinoldtown.com/sleepyhollow





