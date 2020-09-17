Film Fest 919 Announces 2020 Festival Plans

Film Fest 919 will open their 3rd edition on Wednesday, October 14.

In the spirit of the "The Show Must Go On," we are excited to present a reimagined 2020 version of Film Fest 919 with a LIVE event, offering the best in pandemic viewing, using two outdoor venues: the newly-created Drive-in at Carraway Village and The Green at Southern Village.



Film Fest 919 will open their 3rd edition on Wednesday, October 14, and continue with showings on Wednesdays through Saturdays, closing on Saturday, October 31. The full program line up will be announced in late September.



"With theaters still under state mandate to stay closed, over the past several months we have explored many options to produce a COVID-appropriate Festival where we can provide the health and safety of our community while giving film lovers a new and exciting theatrical experience to look forward to," commented Film Fest 919 Founders Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall. "In keeping with our tradition, this year's program will feature a slate of films encompassing a diverse breadth of compelling selections for the area's enthusiastic film-loving audience."



After the festival, The Drive-in at Carraway Village will continue to show the latest Hollywood releases, Event Cinema programming and special Film Fest 919-hosted events. Northwood Ravin, the owner of Carraway Village rose to the occasion by partnering with Film Fest 919 to create this top-of-the-line outdoor movie-going experience for the region.



"We are pleased to bring Film Fest 919 to Carraway Village and to provide a unique movie-going experience at The Drive-In at Carraway Village," said Kyle Whitaker, Vice President of Development with Northwood Ravin. "Given the "new normal" brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, we're excited to provide an opportunity for the residents of our community, the Town of Chapel Hill and the Triangle as a whole, to gather in a socially distanced environment and enjoy a night at the movies."



Film Fest 919 has achieved tremendous success in just two years. Our lineups were curated to include acclaimed films from all over the world, many of which were on the award season trajectory. Our first year opened with ROMA and closed with Green Book, both of which went on to win several Oscars, as well as an award-winning slate that included The Favourite, Shoplifters, Destroyer, Boy Erased, Birds of Passage and Capernaum (recipient of the Audience Favorite Award) and many more. Our success continued for our 2nd edition featuring such hits as Oscar winners Parasite (which also received the Audience Favorite Award), Jojo Rabbit, Pain & Glory, Ford v. Ferrari and Marriage Story, as well as the acclaimed Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, Honey Boy, Just Mercy, and many more. Film Fest 919 honored Oscar nominees Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira from ROMA, Nick Vallelonga for Green Book, as well as Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten for The Two Popes, and we presented a special Encore of Rocketman, honoring music producer Ray Williams, who is credited with discovering Elton John and introducing him to longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin.



Outdoor screenings will feature the carefully curated slate that our filmgoers have come to expect, including "Oscar buzz" films. A limited number of passes will be available in advance starting September 23, with each pass allowing for up to 5 people per car and/or pod. Both venues will follow strict state and local safety guidelines. Passes can be purchased at www.filmfest919.com.

