Christopher Warren-Green Conducts Final Concerts As Charlotte Symphony Music Director

Christopher Warren-Green will close out his tenure as Music Director by leading the Charlotte Symphony and the Charlotte Master Chorale in one of the greatest works of all time: Beethoven's Ninth Symphony, Friday, May 20, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Belk Theater.

These concerts mark the conclusion of Christopher Warren-Green's 12th season as Music Director of the Charlotte Symphony. His tenure has been marked by a broadening of repertoire and innovative programming, attracting some of the world's foremost soloists to the Charlotte stage. Starting in the 2022-23 season, Warren-Green will take on the role of Conductor Laureate, a title bestowed upon former Music Directors who have made a significant impact and have formed and shaped the institution's artistic quality over time. As Music Adviser, the Maestro will help guide the artistic vision of the CSO until a successor is named.

"The 12 years I've spent with the Charlotte Symphony have been some of the most gratifying of my life," said Christopher Warren-Green. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished, especially the major strides we've made in education and engagement with our community. It's so appropriate that we'll be performing Beethoven's 9th, a work that traces a path from darkness to light, as the CSO further emerges from the pandemic with a renewed spirit - ready to embrace a new era. While the story of my tenure as Music Director has come to an end, there are chapters yet to be written as I take on the roles of Conductor Laureate and Music Adviser. I'm forever grateful and proud to have been given the opportunity to be part of the CSO's storied history and I look forward to returning for many exciting performances in the coming years."

Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 is widely considered to be one of the greatest works of all time. The introduction of vocal soloists and chorus into the "Ode to Joy" finale was a bold stroke of inspired genius that changed the symphonic landscape forever.

The Saturday performance will be broadcast live on WDAV 89.9 (wdav.org) hosted by Frank Dominguez. The concert preshow will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the broadcast from the Belk Theater going live at 7:30 p.m.

Kenney Potter, Artistic Director of the Charlotte Master Chorale, will lead a discussion about the evening's repertoire an hour before each performance in the Mezzanine Lobby of the Belk Theater. These pre-concert talks are free and open to all ticket holders.

Tickets for Beethoven Symphony No. 9 are available now at charlottesymphony.org.

The Charlotte Symphony is committed to the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, and employees and continues to work in coordination with Atrium Health, and all performance venues, to develop safety procedures. Please visit our website for a complete outline of our current health and safety guidelines.