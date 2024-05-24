BAT BOY THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Camel City Playhouse

Directed by Zach Pfrimmer, this American horror rock musical tells the tale of a half-boy, half-bat who grew up in a cave.
Join in for an unforgettable performance of "Bat Boy: The Musical" at Camel City Playhouse. Directed, musically directed, and choreographed by Zach Pfrimmer, this captivating production will be showcased June 6th through 16th. Admission is $25.
Bat Boy: The Musical is an American horror rock musical with a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming and music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe, based on a June 23, 1992 Weekly World Newsstory about a half-boy, half-bat, dubbed "Bat Boy", who grew up living in a cave.
The musical follows the story of a half-boy/half-bat creature discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia. Accepted into the home of the town veterinarian, Dr. Parker, Bat Boy attempts to live a "normal" life but faces rejection from the narrow-minded townspeople, ultimately leading to a series of shocking revelations about his origin.
This quirky and darkly comic musical thriller is a cult classic in the making featuring a dazzling cast filled with local talent!
Cast list:
Bat Boy/Edgar: Brayden Daugherty
Shelley Parker: Reese Gardner
Meredith Parker: Heather Levinson
Dr Thomas Parker: Kevin Rapier
Sheriff Reynolds: Carol Kenley
Rick Taylor/Lorraine: Lee Rock
Ron Taylor/Maggie: Sebastian Ariza
Ruthie Taylor/Ned: Sonny Starling
Mrs Taylor/Roy: Carlos Nieto
Bud/Pan: Shannon O'Grady
Reverend Hightower/Mr Dillon: Nicole Gonzales
Daisy/Clem/Doctor: Kayden Pollard
Performances:
June 6-8, 13-15 at 7pm
June 9, 16 at 2pm
Admission: $25
Tickets: https://camelcityplayhouse.com/tickets/
From romance to humor that will have the audience roaring with laughter, "Bat Boy: The Musical" contains everything one could possibly want in a show!
This production is rated PG-13 for violence and sexual innuendo. This production will include the use of strobe lighting and prop weapons such as guns and knives.
