Win a Trip to Nashville to Meet Brandi Carlile at Her Sold Out Show

Win a trip to meet Brandi Carlile at her sold out show!

NOTE FROM BRANDI CARLILE:

"For a musician, there's nothing like performing in Nashville. The city eats, breathes, and sleeps music. I'll be performing in Nashville in January 2020 (with special guest Lucie Silvas!), and I want you to join me!

I'll fly you and a guest to Nashville and put you up in a hotel. Then I'll hook you up with a pair of VIP seats for my concert at Ryman Auditorium on January 15, 2020. Before the show, I'll give you a private tour of this amazing venue and we'll snap some photos together. I'll also send you home with some cool merch."

Nashville is a music sanctuary, and I'm so psyched about playing @theryman next year. Enter now, and you could win VIP seats to the show, a meet-and-greet with me, and I'll even take you on a behind the scenes private tour of The Ryman! https://t.co/Aiu8iL3MIS pic.twitter.com/C2ITOLRZSF - Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) October 31, 2019

To enter to win, just donate a minimum of $10 to the Looking Out Foundation, an organization Brandi co-founded with Tim and Phil Hanseroth that uses music to empower those with no voice. They band together with fans, nonprofits, and corporations to translate voices of song to voices of action. If you'd like to give more, you'll earn more chances to win and some cool rewards.

Click here to bid!





