Win A HADESTOWN Vinyl Original Broadway Cast Album Signed by Tony Winning Director Rachel Chavkin

Bid to win this Hadestown original Broadway cast album on vinyl signed by Tony-Winning Director, Rachel Chavkin!

The original Broadway cast recording features a Tony Award-winning performance from André De Shields, along with Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, Amber Gray, Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad, Afra Hines, Timothy Hughes, John Krause, Kimberly Marable, and Ahmad Simmons.

This triple vinyl edition will include a 16-page insert, inclusive of complete song lyrics and never-before-seen photos of the Hadestown cast and creative team in the studio, along with other exclusive content. Featuring a Tony-nominated book and Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown retells the Greek myth of tragic lovers Orpheus (played by Reeve Carney) and Eurydice (2019 Tony nominee Eva Noblezada).

The musical began previews on March 22 and officially opened on April 17 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. Joining Carney and Noblezada in the cast are 2019 Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes and 2019 Tony nominees Patrick Page as Hades and Amber Gray as Persephone. The Hadestown cast album is produced by David Lai, Todd Sickafoose and Mitchell, co-produced by Mara Isaacs and executive-produced by Hunter Arnold, Dale Franzen, Tom Kirdahy, Craig Balsam and Thomas M. Neff.

Additional Lot

Details

Does not include a certificate of authenticity.

Album will be signed and shipped in December.

Lot #1895106

Rules & Regulations

In condition as donated.

Cannot be returned or exchanged.

Additional shipping charges may apply based upon the location of the winner.

About

the Charity

Fresh Ground Pepper

Fresh Ground Pepper incubates and celebrates new works of art by adventurous artists of all mediums

