Win 4 Tickets to ROCK OF AGES And Dinner At The Ribbon in NYC

Enjoy 4 Orchestra tickets to Rock of Ages: the Musical and receive autographed cast poster! You'll also enjoy dinner for 4 at The Ribbon in New York City.

The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash is back to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Rock of Ages tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music.

The Ribbon menu features delights for all palates, including spit-roasted meats, seafood and Blue Ribbon classics, in a comfortable environment, and an extensive bar and whiskey program.

Dates

Experience occurs from Oct 24, 2019 to Nov 25, 2019.

Experience blackout dates: Saturday night performances.

Restaurant expires on Oct 21, 2020.

Additional Lot

Details

Participant must be at least 10 and above.

Valid for 4 people.

Does not include a meet & greet.

Includes dinner for 4 (valued at $150) at The Ribbon.

Valid at either Midtown or Upper West Side location.

Lot #1883445

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

About

the Charity

The Tibet Fund

The Tibet Fund's mission is to preserve the distinct cultural and national identity of the Tibetan people.

Explore the full auction





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You