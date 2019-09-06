Win 2 Tickets to Opening Night of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME & Passes To The Opening Night Party

Bid to win the chance for you and a guest to enjoy 2 tickets to the Broadway Opening Night of Freestyle Love Supreme, plus, you will meet the cast for a Photo Op and receive passes for the exclusive Opening Night Party!

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme. More than 15 years after its premiere production at Ars Nova, Freestyle Love Supreme - the original hip-hop musical phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale - arrives on Broadway. Every performance, the crew takes the crowd on a freestyle, hip-hop, improvisational, never-before-seen comedy ride. See it for the first time every time as the performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers. With special - and spontaneous - guest appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart and more, every night brings the unexpected.

Oct 02, 2019

Participants must be at least 21 years of age.

Valid for 2 people.

Meet and greet will be in a group setting.

Length of meet and greet: A few minutes for a Photo Op.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Cannot be transferred.

THERE IS NO GUARANTEE OF A MEET AND GREET WITH ANY SPECIFIC ACTOR, THERE IS ONLY A GUARANTEE FOR THE WINNER TO TAKE A GROUP PHOTO WITH THE CAST PERFORMING THAT EVENING.

