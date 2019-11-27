Win 2 Tickets to OKLAHOMA! on Broadway and Meet Stars Mallory Portnoy and Damon Daunno

Receive two tickets to see the Tony-award winning Broadway-revival Oklahoma! and experience the once in a life opportunity to meet cast members Mallory Portnoy (Grace and Frankie, High Maintenance) and Damon Daunno (The Lucky Ones, Beardo).

Click HERE for details!

"How is it that the coolest new show on Broadway is a 1943 musical?" (The New York Times)

Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century. "This production shocked and moved me," raves Frank Rich of New York Magazine. "Forget your traditional idea of Oklahoma! Daniel Fish's daring, brilliant, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is dark and different-brilliantly so." (The Daily Beast) "An audacious, sexy, upending ride" (NY1) that's "as stimulating and jolting - and as fresh - as last night's fever dream. Oklahoma! is astonishing." (The New York Times)

Don't miss the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year (Time Magazine, 2018) and "the hottest ticket in town." (Town & Country) Now playing in Broadway's most intimate theater, Circle in the Square, for a limited time only.

Dates



Experience occurs from Dec 27, 2019 to Jan 17, 2020.

Experience blackout dates: January 4-6, 2020; January 11-13, 2020.

Additional Lot Details



Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: a few minutes.

Lot #1943701





