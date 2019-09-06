Win 2 Tickets To HADESTOWN On Broadway Including Backstage Tour

Sep. 6, 2019  

You and a friend will enjoy 2 tickets to see Hadestown on Broadway, the 2019 Tony Winner for Best Musical!

After the show, you'll head backstage for a tour and meet & greet with a cast member.

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate! This acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Hadestown was the Big Winner at the 2019 Tony Awards With 8 Trophies!

Dates

  • Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
    Sep 25, 2019 to Oct 31, 2019
  • Experience blackout dates: Valid for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performance.
  • Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
    Jan 01, 2020 to Jan 30, 2020
  • Experience blackout dates: Valid for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performance.

Additional Lot
Details

  • Valid for 2 people.
  • Recommended for ages 8+. Children under 4 are not permitted in the theater.
  • Approximate duration: 3 hours.
  • This is a private meet and greet with a cast member.
  • Cast member will not be known in advance, subject to availability.
  • The winner may take a photo.
  • The winner can take something small to be signed.
  • Includes a backstage tour.
  • Backstage tour duration: 15 minutes.
  • Valid for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performance from September 25, 2019 through October 31, 2019; or starting January 1, 2020 through January 30, 2020.
  • Winner must submit for tickets at least 7 business days prior to the performance they would like to attend. Submit EARLY for best availability. There are a limited number of seats available per performance.
  • An email confirmation will be sent to confirm winner's order.
  • Tickets are not guaranteed until winner receives a confirmation.
  • Please allow 3-5 business days for a response.
  • Tickets are subject to availability and black-out dates may apply.

Lot #1868500



Related Articles View More Charity Corner Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge
  • BroadwayWorld Seeks Back-to-School College Student Bloggers
  • A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER to Charm Audiences at Theatre Tallahassee in Spring 2020
  • MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to Play at Theatre Tallahassee