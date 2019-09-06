Win 2 Tickets To HADESTOWN On Broadway Including Backstage Tour

You and a friend will enjoy 2 tickets to see Hadestown on Broadway, the 2019 Tony Winner for Best Musical!

After the show, you'll head backstage for a tour and meet & greet with a cast member.

Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate! This acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Hadestown was the Big Winner at the 2019 Tony Awards With 8 Trophies!

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Sep 25, 2019 to Oct 31, 2019

Sep 25, 2019 to Oct 31, 2019 Experience blackout dates: Valid for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performance.

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Jan 01, 2020 to Jan 30, 2020

Jan 01, 2020 to Jan 30, 2020 Experience blackout dates: Valid for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performance.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Recommended for ages 8+. Children under 4 are not permitted in the theater.

Approximate duration: 3 hours.

This is a private meet and greet with a cast member.

Cast member will not be known in advance, subject to availability.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Includes a backstage tour.

Backstage tour duration: 15 minutes.

Valid for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performance from September 25, 2019 through October 31, 2019; or starting January 1, 2020 through January 30, 2020.

Winner must submit for tickets at least 7 business days prior to the performance they would like to attend. Submit EARLY for best availability. There are a limited number of seats available per performance.

An email confirmation will be sent to confirm winner's order.

Tickets are not guaranteed until winner receives a confirmation.

Please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Tickets are subject to availability and black-out dates may apply.

