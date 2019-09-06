Win 2 Tickets To HADESTOWN On Broadway Including Backstage Tour
You and a friend will enjoy 2 tickets to see Hadestown on Broadway, the 2019 Tony Winner for Best Musical!
After the show, you'll head backstage for a tour and meet & greet with a cast member.
Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate! This acclaimed new musical by celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Hadestown was the Big Winner at the 2019 Tony Awards With 8 Trophies!
Dates
Sep 25, 2019 to Oct 31, 2019
- Experience blackout dates: Valid for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performance.
Jan 01, 2020 to Jan 30, 2020
- Experience blackout dates: Valid for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performance.
Additional Lot
Details
- Valid for 2 people.
- Recommended for ages 8+. Children under 4 are not permitted in the theater.
- Approximate duration: 3 hours.
- This is a private meet and greet with a cast member.
- Cast member will not be known in advance, subject to availability.
- The winner may take a photo.
- The winner can take something small to be signed.
- Includes a backstage tour.
- Backstage tour duration: 15 minutes.
- Valid for a Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday performance from September 25, 2019 through October 31, 2019; or starting January 1, 2020 through January 30, 2020.
- Winner must submit for tickets at least 7 business days prior to the performance they would like to attend. Submit EARLY for best availability. There are a limited number of seats available per performance.
- An email confirmation will be sent to confirm winner's order.
- Tickets are not guaranteed until winner receives a confirmation.
- Please allow 3-5 business days for a response.
- Tickets are subject to availability and black-out dates may apply.
