Tony-Winner Gregory Jbara Leads Emergency Medicine Foundation Silent Auction For COVID-19 Research

Blue Bloods actor and Tony Award winner Gregory Jbara leads Emergency Medicine Foundation Silent Auction benefitting the American College of Emergency Physicians.

Stage and screen director Stephen Daldry, Blue Bloods cast mates Abbie Hawk and Robert Clohessy, NYPD DCPI (Retired) now vice president for public affairs & communications at the University of Notre Dame, Paul J. Browne and "Eating My Way Through Baseball" author Barry Weinberg are all donating uniquely intimate Zoom meeting experiences called "Gregory and Friends" to help fund research for COVID19.

Bidding opens Friday July 10 and closes Saturday July 18. Click the following link to learn more and register to bid on an amazing array of auction items or simply donate and help fund research for COVID19.

"Way back in April I participated in a music video with other Broadway actors raising money to support emergency medical nurses and doctors battling COVID19 on the front line. Here is the YouTube link if you'd like to watch and listen:

As a result of my involvement I got to know some of the people at Emergency Medicine Foundation (EMF) and https://www.acep.org/ (ACEP). Desperate to continue supporting these amazing heroes I offered to maintain advocating on their behalf in whatever capacity I could. The hopes of salvaging the silent auction component of their COVID19-cancelled-gala evolved into my becoming the "Cyber MC" for their EMF 2020 Silent Auction to benefit Emergency Medicine Research.

The wheels were put in motion months ago, never anticipating how racial injustice would seize the country (and world) these past few weeks. I am determined to honor my commitment to EMF while educating myself how to help end inequality." - Jbara

https://wedoauctions.com/bidapp/index.php?slug=emf

