Meet Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton And Charlie Cox With 2 Vip House Seats To BETRAYAL On Broadway

The West End's sold-out, critically acclaimed production of Betrayal has taken Broadway by storm. Harold Pinter's famous drama stars Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox as they tell the story of an affair that unfolds in reverse, from the end of a marriage to the initial forbidden spark.

Now is the chance for you and a guest to have a VIP experience at Betrayal on Broadway.

First, see this electrifying production from VIP seats. Afterward, head backstage to meet Hiddleston, Ashton and Cox. Leave with a poster signed by the cast.

The New York Times calls Betrayal "One of those rare shows I seem destined to think about forever."

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Nov 22, 2019 to Dec 04, 2019

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Participant must be at least 12.

Approximate duration: 2 hours.

This is a private meet and greet.

Approximate length of meet and greet: 5 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

THIS EXPERIENCE MUST BE SCHEDULED ON A MUTUALLY AGREEABLE DATE BEFORE DECEMBER 4, 2020.

Lot #1917602

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

About

the Charity

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Broadway Cares helps men, women and children in need receive lifesaving medication, health care, nutritious meals and emergency assistance.

