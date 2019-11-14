Meet Karen Olivo With 2 House Seats To MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory with 2 houses seats to the Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. After the performance get a peek behind the curtain and enjoy a meet-and-greet with Satine herself, Karen Olivo.

A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and - above all - love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Nov 19, 2019 to Mar 29, 2020

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes.

Meet & greet will be after the show.

Winner can take a photograph.

Winner can bring something small (e.g. playbill) to be signed.

Tickets are subject to availability.

When redeeming the tickets, the recipient should choose several dates in the event that the first choice is unavailable.

Lot #1909505

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

About

the Charity

Rosie's Theater Kids

Enriching the lives of children through the arts.

