Bid To Win 4 VIP Tickets Plus Exclusive Meeting With The Yuval Ron Ensemble In LA

You and three guests will enjoy 4 VIP tickets to one of the Yuval Ron Ensemble concerts, or their 10/14 workshop, in October with an exclusive visit to the green room one hour before the concert to meet all of the artists, take a photo and receive an autographed CD of the Ensemble!

Santa Ana, California October 12

Studio City, California a??October 14 (note: this is an experimental 2 hour workshop, not a concert)

Thousand Oaks, California October 15

Los Angeles, California October 16

"Our concerts are like a sacred drama performed in an ancient temple," said Ron, a musician, composer, and peace activist. "Audiences often tell us that they feel such a sense of unity and connection by the end of the evening that they don't want to leave." Award-winning composer and master of the oud Yuval Ron brings together Arabic, Jewish, and Christian artists for an ecstatic, trance-inducing evening of world music and dance from the mystical Sufi traditions of the Middle East and Central Asia. Featuring Qawwali singer Sukhawat Ali Khan and Dervish Aziz, Seeker of Truth unites the sacred musical traditions of Judaism, Sufism (Islamic mystical tradition), and the Christian Armenian Church to reveal the ancient and deep intercultural connections between these three traditions.

"An evening of magical music played by the very best musicians. Each one a master, the music took us to our roots in some distant desert land. Everyone was enthralled & when invited joined in clapping to wonderful rhythms & hypnotic singing. WOW!" - Audience member

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Oct 12, 2019 to Oct 16, 2019

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 4 people.

Participants must be at least 8 years or older.

Duration: 2 hours.

VIP seats will be reserved.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: 10 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Lot #1887201





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You