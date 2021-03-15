24-hour Live Broadcast Will Raise Funds For Spring Theatre

Spring Theatre, the community theatre in Winston-Salem, North Carolina that has been innovating since the pandemic began with projects like theatrically staged self-taped films and socially-distanced camps is staying up for 24-hours straight all night in an effort to fund more upcoming creative endeavors.

On March 20-21st, three host-ly personalities in Winston-Salem, North Carolina will be broadcasting live from the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts for 24-hours straight. Heading up the 24-hour livestream marathon for Spring Theatre will be founder and Executive Director Erinn Dearth, Artistic Director Dan Beckmann, and newly-appointed board chair Brandon Lloyd Hicks.

The idea for the livestream came from Beckmann when he and Dearth went live for 24-Hours in mid-2020 to raise funds for St. Jude's Research Hospital and The Innocence Project through their creative outlet "riley". The show was such a success that the team decided to stock up on coffee and go live once again, this time on behalf of their theatre.

The 24-Hour Pajama Party will broadcast from the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts courtesy of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem, one of the event sponsors. "The Arts Council has done an incredible job of supporting the local theatre community throughout the pandemic", said Dearth.

The day will consist of discussions with local artists, interactive games, theatrical performances, a colorful timeline of donation goals, and culminate in the main event: the "Slumber Party Sing-Off," featuring 12 of the Triad's most incredible vocalists: Katie Pelikan, Omar Sosa, Dwan Hayes, Mackenzie Clegg, Braxton Allen, Charity Hampton, Jackson Colo, Brianna Witherspoon, Parker Bond, Tara Flury, Oliver Helsabeck and Bella Hart-Peck. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite singer throughout the day by making a tax-deductible donation to Spring Theatre.

More information on the event can be found at www.SpringTheatre.org/PJParty and on

facebook/springtheatreorg. To make a donation, or to be involved in any way with the 24-Hour event, please email Erinn@SpringTheatre.org or call Spring Theatre at 336-528-5343.