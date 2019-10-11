2 VIP Tickets & Backstage Tour to Kristin Chenoweth New Year's Eve Concert In LA

You and a guest will enjoy VIP seats to see Kristin Chenoweth in concert at the Walt Disney Concert Hall (Los Angeles, CA) on December 31, 2019. Winner will have the choice to attend the concert at 7:00pm or 10:30pm.

Afterward, you will be given an exclusive backstage tour, led by an ASTEP friend involved in the show. There is no guarantee that you will meet Kristin or any of the performers, but you will receive a unique perspective of the magic that happens on stage.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover, and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies. In 1999, she won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on Glee. In 2009, she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, A Little Bit Wicked, which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List.

Dates

Experience occurs on Dec 31, 2019.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

One participant must be at least 18 years old.

Approximate duration: 2 hours.

Does not include a meet & greet.

This is a private backstage tour.

Lot #1875711

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

About

the Charity

Artists Striving to End Poverty

Connecting performing and visual artists with underserved youth around the world to help break the cycle of poverty.

Explore the full auction





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You