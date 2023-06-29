Women Who Rock Launches 2023 Rising Star Contest for Western Pennsylvania

Submissions will be open July 1st through August 31st for the 2023 Women Who Rock™ Rising Star Contest presented by The Vault Recording Studio, Sing Sing Sing!, and the Rowland School of Business at Point Park University. As part of Women Who Rock™’s mission to empower and educate women in music, the Rising Star Contest provides live performance, mentoring, and recording opportunities to the next generation of great female singer-songwriters.

The contest is open to female singer-songwriters living in the Western Pennsylvania region between the ages of 13 and 24 and eligible participants must have an original song, and a YouTube video of them singing it live. The top three finalists will perform live at Sing Sing Sing! Pittsburgh from 6 to 8 p.m. September 29, where the winner will be chosen by a panel of music industry judges.

“Being awarded the ‘The Women Who Rock Rising Star’ is an amazing honor that has provided me so many opportunities as an artist, including being able to open for Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks at a sold out Stage AE concert and working with wonderful producers Bob McCutcheon and Jimmy Hoyson at The Vault Recording Studio,” said Ashley Marina, the 2022 WWR Rising Star contest winner. “Women Who Rock's passion for driving awareness and contributions to women's health is truly inspiring and makes me proud to represent the organization as their current rising star.”

Included in the prize package this year is a one-on-one mentoring session with Nashville-based songwriter Kate Cosentino from Season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice,” a recording session at The Vault Recording Studio with six-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer and engineer Jimmy Hoyson, and a Women Who Rock™ prize package.

The contest winner will also have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the stage with some of the brightest stars in music and perform at the 6th Annual Women Who Rock™ Benefit Concert Presented by Gibson Gives on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Stage AE Pittsburgh. An event experience like no other, Women Who Rock™ rolls out the pink carpet, featuring a stellar all-female fronted music lineup.

Proceeds from the Women Who Rock™ Benefit Concert support Magee-Womens Research Institute, the world’s first and largest research institute focused solely on women's health and reproductive biology.

To learn more about the Women Who Rock™ Rising Star Contest, please visit: https://womenwhorock.info/risingstarcontest