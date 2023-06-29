Women Who Rock Launches 2023 Rising Star Contest for Western Pennsylvania

Submissions will be open July 1st through August 31st.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Fulton Theatre to Present RAGTIME Benefit Concert & Gala Next Month Photo 1 Fulton Theatre to Present RAGTIME Benefit Concert & Gala Next Month
Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at The Belmont Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at The Belmont Theatre
Review: GREASE at Fulton Theatre Photo 3 Review: GREASE at Fulton Theatre
Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Carlisle Theatre Players On High Photo 4 Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

Women Who Rock Launches 2023 Rising Star Contest for Western Pennsylvania

Submissions will be open July 1st through August 31st for the 2023 Women Who Rock™ Rising Star Contest presented by The Vault Recording Studio, Sing Sing Sing!, and the Rowland School of Business at Point Park University. As part of Women Who Rock™’s mission to empower and educate women in music, the Rising Star Contest provides live performance, mentoring, and recording opportunities to the next generation of great female singer-songwriters.

The contest is open to female singer-songwriters living in the Western Pennsylvania region between the ages of 13 and 24 and eligible participants must have an original song, and a YouTube video of them singing it live. The top three finalists will perform live at Sing Sing Sing! Pittsburgh from 6 to 8 p.m. September 29, where the winner will be chosen by a panel of music industry judges.

“Being awarded the ‘The Women Who Rock Rising Star’ is an amazing honor that has provided me so many opportunities as an artist, including being able to open for Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks at a sold out Stage AE concert and working with wonderful producers Bob McCutcheon and Jimmy Hoyson at The Vault Recording Studio,” said Ashley Marina, the 2022 WWR Rising Star contest winner. “Women Who Rock's passion for driving awareness and contributions to women's health is truly inspiring and makes me proud to represent the organization as their current rising star.”

Included in the prize package this year is a one-on-one mentoring session with Nashville-based songwriter Kate Cosentino from Season 23 of NBC’s “The Voice,” a recording session at The Vault Recording Studio with six-time GRAMMY Award-winning producer and engineer Jimmy Hoyson, and a Women Who Rock™ prize package.

The contest winner will also have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share the stage with some of the brightest stars in music and perform at the 6th Annual Women Who Rock™ Benefit Concert Presented by Gibson Gives on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Stage AE Pittsburgh. An event experience like no other, Women Who Rock™ rolls out the pink carpet, featuring a stellar all-female fronted music lineup.

Proceeds from the Women Who Rock™ Benefit Concert support Magee-Womens Research Institute, the world’s first and largest research institute focused solely on women's health and reproductive biology.

To learn more about the Women Who Rock™ Rising Star Contest, please visit: https://womenwhorock.info/risingstarcontest



RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Launches New Artist Series in July Photo
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Launches New Artist Series in July

Starting July 15th, Uptown is presenting a New Artist Series, featuring rising stars in country, bluegrass/pop, gospel folk, and soft rock from around the country. 

2
BOCA Comes to Act II Playhouse in August Photo
BOCA Comes to Act II Playhouse in August

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, the hilarious and heartwarming comedy, “Boca” by Jessica Provenz. The production is directed by Tony Braithwaite and features an all-star cast of Philadelphia theatre talent.

3
Interview: Artist Profiles of HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues Photo
Interview: Artist Profiles of HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues

The exciting, inspiring, unjuried, uncensored, inclusive Harrisburg Fringe Festival is just a few weeks away! You do not want to miss out on this event featuring a wide variety of performances and visual arts and taking place at several Harrisburg venues.

4
ELF JR. Is Coming To Cavod Theatre in July Photo
ELF JR. Is Coming To Cavod Theatre in July

Elf JR. is coming to Cavod Theatre in July.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Great Balls of Fire
Gretna Theatre (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy : A Musical Fable
Gretna Theatre (7/13-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLYBOURNE PARK
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orchid
Pharmacy Theatre (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marian and Friends Ventriloquist
Gretna Theatre (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Majestic Theater (11/02-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deathtrap
Oyster Mill Playhouse (7/07-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You