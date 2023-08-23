The Village Players of Hatboro Opens 76th Season With THE TELL-TALE FARCE

The performances kick off on Friday, September 8.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Photo 2 Natalie Shaw, Maya Petropoulos, and More to Star in MEAN GIRLS North American Tour - Full Cast Announced!
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 3 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 4 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!

The Village Players of Hatboro Opens 76th Season With THE TELL-TALE FARCE

On Friday, September 8, The Village Players of Hatboro (VPH) will kick off its 76th Season will The Tell-Tale Farce by Don Zolidis, a freewheeling, door-slamming farce with a touch of the macabre. The curtain rises at 8:00 p.m. for a three-week run.

The Tell-Tale Farce is set in 1848. Edgar Allan Poe is just coming off the spectacular success of “The Raven.” Unfortunately, it’s only earned him a grand total of nine dollars. So, when a wealthy dowager commissions him to write her a poem for the vast sum of one hundred dollars, he leaps at the chance. Only problem: the man who shows up to write the poem isn’t Poe, he’s Poe’s mailman, and he’s on a quest to woo the dowager’s spinster niece. Playing Poe is harder than it looks, though, especially when your mustache keeps falling off, the teenage grand-daughter of the house is lusting after you, and Poe’s arch-nemesis, Rufus Griswold, just happens to be dropping by to settle old scores.

                “Zolidis’ witty reimagining of [Edgar Allen] Poe’s work allowed us to delve into the realm of absurdity and explore the interplay between horror and humor,” said the show’s director Steve J. Niles. “Our dedicated cast and crew embraced the challenge of merging these seemingly contradictory elements, resulting in a production that I’m confident will leave audiences both unsettled and in stitches.”

            The production features a large cast of area actors: Chris Mazza, Nick Pinault, Julianna Gardner, Regina Deavitt, Chris DeWitt, Kashfara Saba, Leah O’Hara, Tim Schumann, Tom Libonate, and Erin Baeder.

            Besides Niles, the show’s crew consists of producer Ashley Lora-Lee, assistant directors Ryan Kemp and Kira Stein, artistic designer Jeff Froelich, and Michael Shepherd as running crew.

            The Tell-Tale Farce runs September 8,9  15,16  22,23 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on September 10 and 17. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for groups of 10 and over.

            Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (215) 675-6774.           
            The Village Players of Hatboro (VPH) is a non-Equity theatre company located at 401 Jefferson Ave., Hatboro, PA 19040

 




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
The Village Players of Hatboro Opens 76th Season With THE TELL-TALE FARCE Photo
The Village Players of Hatboro Opens 76th Season With THE TELL-TALE FARCE

On Friday, September 8, The Village Players of Hatboro (VPH) will kick off its 76th Season will The Tell-Tale Farce by Don Zolidis, a freewheeling, door-slamming farce with a touch of the macabre. The curtain rises at 8:00 p.m. for a three-week run.

2
Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Singers and Youth Director Photo
Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Singers and Youth Director

The Lebanon County Choral Society will be rehearsing this fall in preparation for their December 10 concert. Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus without audition.

3
THE SUMMER CLUB Comes to Mt. Gretna Playhouse Next Month Photo
THE SUMMER CLUB Comes to Mt. Gretna Playhouse Next Month

Go back to an era when life was cool, music was snappy, and everyone drank their martinis straight up and their bourbon neat. This swinging evening of singing and fantastic fun features Jeff Coon, Gretna Theatre’s own Michael Philip O’Brien, and some of their most talented and entertaining friends along with an incredible 17-piece Big Band. Join us at this hip, exclusive joint and you’ll experience an evening of live entertainment that you’ll never forget!

4
Hershey Symphony Kicks Off New Season on September 23 Photo
Hershey Symphony Kicks Off New Season on September 23

Join the Hershey Symphony Orchestra as they kick off their fifty-fifth season on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 8 p.m. at The Hershey Theatre. Maestro Greg Woodbridge has programmed some of his personal favorites in a concert entitled “A Little of This, A Little of That.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bloody Jack
The Belmont Theatre (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLYBOURNE PARK
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Alchemist
OrangeMite Studios (8/25-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf the Musical
The Belmont Theatre (12/01-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
The Belmont Theatre (4/19-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Gatsby
The Belmont Theatre (1/12-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You