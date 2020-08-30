The Pharmacy Theatre Presents Project Runway's Brittany Allen In Online Masterclass

The masterclass is 9/12/2020 from 5pm to 6pm EST.

Join us a one hour online masterclass with Brittany Allen focusing on fashion design, garment construction, and sustainability. Masterclass is 9/12/2020 from 5pm to 6pm EST.

Tickets are available now at squareup.com/store/the-pharmacy-theatre but are limited:

Observer: $10

Theatre Professional: $5

Students: $0

Please make sure you enter a valid email when you purchase, they will be sending the link to the Masterclass to that email.

Brittany Allen grew up in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and strives for perfection and excellence in her unique designs. After receiving her Bachelor of Science from the University of Arkansas and her MFA from SCAD, she moved to Austin, Texas, where she is currently an adjunct professor of fashion courses at a local university. She works on her brand full time and is simultaneously in the final stages of her PhD in Apparel, Merchandising, and Design at Iowa State. Brittany's designs mix powerful shapes with feminine prints, and she incorporates French seams throughout every garment to add couture refinement and emphasize her formal training and techniques. Brittany's goal as a designer is to bring fun and excitement back into the fashion industry, and her designs are meant to make women feel more empowered and beautiful. She describes her brand as if Dolly Parton and Betsey Johnson had a baby who was then raised by Anna Wintour. Her designs have been showcased at Austin Fashion Week 2017-2019, 2017 Houston Fashion Week, and September 2019 Style Fashion Week, along with WWD and Footwear News. She was also on Bravo's Project Runway season 18 where she finished in the top 6.

More information can be found at www.pharmacytheatre.org.

