The Hershey Symphony Orchestra Reinstates Youth Orchestra

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The Hershey Symphony Orchestra has announced the return of Powerhouse Strings, a youth orchestra for string musicians in grades 4 through 6. This season marks the return of this popular ensemble, which has been on hiatus since 2020.

Dr. Mara Thompson has been selected to direct the group. “I am delighted to welcome young orchestra students back to the newly re-formed Hershey Symphony Powerhouse Strings,” says Thompson. “Our repertoire will feature a wide variety of music that is both exciting and challenging, empowering these emerging musicians to create beauty through collaborative music-making.”

A seasoned public school music educator with over 20 years of experience, Thompson currently serves as an elementary instrumental music teacher in the Central Dauphin School District in Harrisburg, PA. Thompson holds an Education Doctorate in Transformational Teaching and Learning degree from Kutztown University as well as Master of Music Education, Bachelor of Science in Music Education, and Bachelor of Arts in Music (Performance Concentration) degrees from Lebanon Valley College. She remains actively engaged in music performance, showcasing her talents as both a cellist and a saxophonist. She currently performs with the Hershey Symphony Orchestra and was previously a member of both the Bucks County Symphony Orchestra and the Warminster Symphony Orchestra. As a saxophonist, Mara currently delights audiences with performing groups such as Duo Nephesh T’Omah, the Theobroma Saxophone Quartet, and the Greater Harrisburg Concert Band.

Powerhouse Strings joins Festival Strings, the Hershey Symphony’s ensemble for grades 7 through 10, which is under the direction of Andrew Kurtz. Both ensembles will meet on Tuesday evenings in Palmyra beginning on September 15 (Festival Strings) and September 22 (Powerhouse Strings).

The Hershey Symphony’s youth offerings also include the Young Artist Competition for accomplished student musicians in grades 7 through 11, and the Unwrap the Music concert, a free educational performance for children and their families on Saturday, September 12, 2026. For details and to register for any of these programs, please visit www.HersheySymphony.org/youth.

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