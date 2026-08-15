Review: ONE STOPLIGHT TOWN at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

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TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone presents One Stoplight Town by Tracy Wells under the direction of Crystal Ganong from August 14th-16th. Published in 2021, One Stoplight Town weaves together stories of the people from a small town adjusting to the installment of their first stoplight. There are a lot of life lessons to be learned from a stoplight. “Yellow… Red… Green… Slow down, Stop, Go.”

Kevin Alvarnaz gave a strong performance as the town’s handyman. He was humble, filled with inspirational one-liners, and loved by the whole town. He embraced the stoplight and saw it as a symbol. Fighting against change was Barb, played by Karen Leclaire. She rallied against the stoplight in front of her grocery store. Every small town has nosy busybodies, and this town had Clara and Maude, played by Gina Wagner and Erin Wiggins. They were hilarious throughout the show as they bickered with each other and Barb. Another couple central to the show, was Jim and Sally, played by Theresa Strange and Matthew Ganong. The couple had their first date at the start of the show and mark the passage of time as they go through the typical ups and downs of married life.

The cast of One Stoplight Town includes Kevin Alvarnaz (Tom), Karen Leclaire (Barb), Theresa Strange (Sally), Mathew Ganong (Jim), Gina Wagner (Clara), Erin Wiggins (Maude), Kevin Keith Allen (Casey), Own Cunningham (Kid 1, Protestor 4), Bennet Crone (Kid 2, Protestor), Casper Ganong (Kid 3, Protestor), Ian Dandrea (Kid 4, Protestor), Autumn Wills (Flag Girl, Protestor), Lily Ganong (Teen1, Runaway, Drum Major), Miranda Weiss (Teen 2, Protestor 3, Emma), Jonny Collison (Teen 3, Protestor), Benjamin Damon (Teen 4, Protestor), Adison Sweitzer (Teen Flag Girl), Millie Crone (Young Emma), Gracie Hope Gladfelter (Prodigal Daughter, Green Bean Queen, Flash), Katrina Wagner (Police Officer), Karly Mohr (Polly, Protestor 2) Megan Bungay (Protestor 1), Murphy Howard (Protestor, Understudy).

One Stoplight Town is a heartwarming look at community and relationships in a small town. I really adored it’s simplicity and character-driven storytelling. I loved the themes of embracing change, learning from others, and having fun. It was an excellent show and the cast at TAFE should be proud of their hard work. I recommend clicking the link below to get tickets or for more information.

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