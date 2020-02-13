Take A Journey Into Mexican Cultures At The Majestic

Mexico's most prestigious folkloric dance company, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano, will present a colorful evening of traditional music and dance at to Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater on Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. With sophisticated costumes, powerful and accomplished dancers, and traditional musical traditions, the performance promises to delight the entire family.

"The Majestic Theater is thrilled to present Ballet Folclórico, which is considered one of the world's most revered folk-dance companies," observed Jeffry Gabel, Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director. "The dazzling dancing, colorful costumes, and the mariachi band will make you feel as though you're on wonderful vacation south of the border."

Take a journey into diverse Mexican cultures - past and present - with an award-winning dance company featured internationally. Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2020, Ballet Folclórico's mission is to preserve and promote Mexican culture at home and abroad, continues the legacy of Mexican folklorists through dance, music, costume, and stories. Throughout its decades-long history, the company has performed in over 50 countries, five continents, and has been designated an Ambassador of Mexican Culture. The company maintains residencies in Mexico City and Cancun and has performed for leaders and royalty across the world.

Tickets for Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano start at $34 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200, or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.

The Box Office is open Monday through Saturday, 12-7 p.m. and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You