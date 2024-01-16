THE OUTSIDER Comes to ActorsNET This Month

Performances run from January 19 to February 4 at the Heritage Center Theatre. 

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards
York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season Photo 4 York Symphony Extends Maestro Golan's Contract To 100th Season

THE OUTSIDER Comes to ActorsNET This Month

As we enter another election year, ActorsNET sets the scene with THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith, a hilarious and satirical sneak peek behind the scenes of modern American politics, running from January 19 to February 4 at the Heritage Center Theatre. 

In the midst of a political scandal, Ned Newley (Nigel Rogers), the ultimate policy wonk, is unexpectedly thrust into the position of Governor. Issue? Ned doesn’t even want to be Governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Dave Riley (John Boccanfuso), and the newly hired pollster, Paige Caldwell (Cathy Liebars), Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance (Joseph Torsella) sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for… the worst candidate to ever run for office. As Arthur attempts to turn Ned into a political superstar, Ned’s new temp, Louise Peakes (Shelli Pentimall Bookler), obliviously brings chaos to the campaign - all of which is caught live on camera by TV reporter, Rachel Parsons (Cat Miller), and her trusty cameraman, A.C. Petersen (Esh Ryans). 

“At first glance, THE OUTSIDER is a laugh-out-loud comedy with situational humor and witty dialogue. However, as you dive deeper into it, you realize how thought-provoking and layered the story really is. There is a message here and it’s not to judge a book by its cover,” said Director Karolina Matyka. 

Matyka has been involved with ActorsNET since 2019 and this timely political satire is her directing debut.  “It has been a challenge but also a valuable learning experience. I’ve worked on several shows in the past few years but being the main decision-maker from start to finish is a whole different beast. You really don’t realize how many little things you have to consider to execute your vision until you’re actually in the director’s chair.  I’m lucky and grateful to have such a dedicated and talented cast and crew. They really made my vision come to life in the most wonderful way,” said Matyka. 

“One of our main goals here at the NET is to foster the talent in our community and give dedicated and creative people the space to grow as artists,” says Producer and General Manager Cat Miller, “and Karolina has been an invaluable part of our theatre for five years now, being generous with her talents in every possible role, from stage management to producing to marketing to serving on our Board.  When we decided to add this hilarious take on the American experience to our 27th season, we knew it was the perfect vehicle for Karolina to really spread her wings as an artist because she has a unique perspective on this country and its political process.”

THE OUTSIDER is directed by Karolina Matyka. The show stars John Boccanfuso as Dave Riley, Cathy Liebars as Paige Caldwell, Nigel Rogers as Ned Newley, Shelli Pentimall Bookler as Louise Peakes, Joseph Torsella as Arthur Vance, Cat Miller as Rachel Parsons, and Esh Ryans as A.C. Petersen.  The play is produced by Cat Miller and stage managed by Terri Bentley. 

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville – near the Calhoun Street Bridge.  Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.  There will be a special Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m. on February 3, in addition to the regularly scheduled evening performance. Doors open half an hour before show time. THE OUTSIDER is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Review: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo
Review: AND THEN THERE WERE NONE at Oyster Mill Playhouse

The cast works well together, drawing the audience’s attention to first one suspect then another throughout the performance. The cast and crew at Oyster Mill Playhouse present a terrific performance of And Then There Were None, filled with mystery and suspense. Opportunities to see this play at Oyster Mill are slim, as many performances are almost sold out!

2
Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL-CRYSTAL at Hershey Giant Center Photo
Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL-CRYSTAL at Hershey Giant Center

Crystal is a spectacular, unique mash-up of acrobatics, juggling, dance, and stunt skating

3
Hershey Symphony Celebrates the Music of Billy Joel Next Month Photo
Hershey Symphony Celebrates the Music of Billy Joel Next Month

Maestro Greg Woodbridge will conduct an exciting evening of Billy Joel’s greatest hits starring Michael Cavanaugh and his rock band. “The Music of Billy Joel Starring Michael Cavanaugh” will be performed on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at Milton Hershey School’s Founders Hall.

4
THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At Yorks Belmont Theatre Photo
THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont Theatre

Experience the glamour and danger of the Jazz Age in F. Scott Fitzgerald's THE GREAT GATSBY at The Belmont Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Comes to PCS Theater This MonthLAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR Comes to PCS Theater This Month
THE OUTSIDER Comes to ActorsNET This MonthTHE OUTSIDER Comes to ActorsNET This Month
Hershey Symphony Celebrates the Music of Billy Joel Next MonthHershey Symphony Celebrates the Music of Billy Joel Next Month
THE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont TheatreTHE GREAT GATSBY To Open Friday At York's Belmont Theatre

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
CABARET in Central Pennsylvania CABARET
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (7/25-8/10)
The Drowsy Chaperone in Central Pennsylvania The Drowsy Chaperone
Act 1 DeSales University (4/24-5/05)
On Your Feet in Central Pennsylvania On Your Feet
Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre] (2/20-2/20)
Hairspray in Central Pennsylvania Hairspray
Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre] (1/25-1/25)
York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games! in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games!
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (3/09-3/09)
Mamma Mia! in Central Pennsylvania Mamma Mia!
Hershey Theatre (4/02-4/07)
A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC in Central Pennsylvania A CELEBRATION OF THE EVOLUTION OF BLACK MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (2/09-2/10)
ANGELS IN AMERICA in Central Pennsylvania ANGELS IN AMERICA
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (5/30-6/29)
GYPSY in Central Pennsylvania GYPSY
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/10-10/26)
The Cher Show in Central Pennsylvania The Cher Show
Scranton Cultural Center (3/01-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You