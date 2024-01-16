THE OUTSIDER Comes to ActorsNET This Month

As we enter another election year, ActorsNET sets the scene with THE OUTSIDER by Paul Slade Smith, a hilarious and satirical sneak peek behind the scenes of modern American politics, running from January 19 to February 4 at the Heritage Center Theatre.

In the midst of a political scandal, Ned Newley (Nigel Rogers), the ultimate policy wonk, is unexpectedly thrust into the position of Governor. Issue? Ned doesn’t even want to be Governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive Chief of Staff, Dave Riley (John Boccanfuso), and the newly hired pollster, Paige Caldwell (Cathy Liebars), Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance (Joseph Torsella) sees things differently: Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for… the worst candidate to ever run for office. As Arthur attempts to turn Ned into a political superstar, Ned’s new temp, Louise Peakes (Shelli Pentimall Bookler), obliviously brings chaos to the campaign - all of which is caught live on camera by TV reporter, Rachel Parsons (Cat Miller), and her trusty cameraman, A.C. Petersen (Esh Ryans).

“At first glance, THE OUTSIDER is a laugh-out-loud comedy with situational humor and witty dialogue. However, as you dive deeper into it, you realize how thought-provoking and layered the story really is. There is a message here and it’s not to judge a book by its cover,” said Director Karolina Matyka.

Matyka has been involved with ActorsNET since 2019 and this timely political satire is her directing debut. “It has been a challenge but also a valuable learning experience. I’ve worked on several shows in the past few years but being the main decision-maker from start to finish is a whole different beast. You really don’t realize how many little things you have to consider to execute your vision until you’re actually in the director’s chair. I’m lucky and grateful to have such a dedicated and talented cast and crew. They really made my vision come to life in the most wonderful way,” said Matyka.

“One of our main goals here at the NET is to foster the talent in our community and give dedicated and creative people the space to grow as artists,” says Producer and General Manager Cat Miller, “and Karolina has been an invaluable part of our theatre for five years now, being generous with her talents in every possible role, from stage management to producing to marketing to serving on our Board. When we decided to add this hilarious take on the American experience to our 27th season, we knew it was the perfect vehicle for Karolina to really spread her wings as an artist because she has a unique perspective on this country and its political process.”

THE OUTSIDER is directed by Karolina Matyka. The show stars John Boccanfuso as Dave Riley, Cathy Liebars as Paige Caldwell, Nigel Rogers as Ned Newley, Shelli Pentimall Bookler as Louise Peakes, Joseph Torsella as Arthur Vance, Cat Miller as Rachel Parsons, and Esh Ryans as A.C. Petersen. The play is produced by Cat Miller and stage managed by Terri Bentley.

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville – near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be a special Saturday matinee at 2:00 p.m. on February 3, in addition to the regularly scheduled evening performance. Doors open half an hour before show time. THE OUTSIDER is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)