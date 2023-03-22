Spring on the SouthSide Returns with Family Health & Wellness on the Greenway

Grab your bike and put on your sneakers. Spring on the SouthSide (formerly known as Spring on 4th) returns Saturday, April 22 from 1-4 PM after a two year long hiatus as a brand new community festival, free to attend for all ages.

Presented by SouthSide Arts District and St. Luke's University Health Network, Spring on the SouthSide: Family Health & Wellness invites families to enjoy an afternoon of fitness, food, and outdoor activities on the South Bethlehem Greenway.

Owner Rachel Abbot of The Yoga Loft and her team of professional fitness instructors are excited to get parents and kids moving with family-friendly 20 minute workouts. Yoga and core fitness sessions will run throughout the afternoon. Classes on meditation, goal setting, medicinal tea preparation, and general wellness will also be offered in addition to physical exercise classes.

Families are highly encouraged to bike Spring on the SouthSide and the rest of the Greenway. The Coalition for Appropriate Transportation of the Lehigh Valley and Cutter's Bike Shop of South Bethlehem will be performing free bike safety checks for kids and adults throughout the event. Children who need a bike helmet can receive a fitting and new helmet for free (available while supplies last.)

Other featured activities include plant potting with Brown Skin Plant Mama, art making with Color Me Mine Lehigh Valley, mini songwriting sessions for kids with Lehigh Valley Girls Rock Camp, drop-in mandala making with Lehigh University Art Galleries, and a guided walking tour of Lehigh University Art Galleries' "What Matters Most" Greenway art exhibition.

Local SouthSide eateries Couchpota.Doh Kitchen, Wonder Kitchen, and Zekraft- Curators of Taste will be on site selling freshly made and health conscious lunch options for attendees to enjoy between activities.

Folks and families who register for the event ahead of time on the SouthSide Arts District's website have the chance to win 4 tickets to ChiliFest 2023! Register here.

Spring on the SouthSide is generously sponsored by St. Luke's University Health Network. St. Luke's recently celebrated its 150th Anniversary in 2022.

"We are proud to continue our legacy as St. Luke's celebrates 150 years since admitting our first patient in Bethlehem's southside neighborhood." said Carol Kuplen, President of St. Luke's University Hospital- Bethlehem and Chief Nursing Officer for St. Luke's University Health Network. "St. Luke's is thrilled to partner with Southside Arts District on this family-oriented health and wellness event, Spring on Southside. Initiatives like these allow us to continue to honor our long-standing commitment to our shared community."

Located in the heart of Downtown Bethlehem, the Southside Arts District (SSAD) is a revitalization initiative of the Bethlehem Economic Development Corporation. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the SouthSide Arts District's focus is to engage the Bethlehem and Lehigh Valley communities with local merchants, organizations, artists, and musicians through several exciting monthly and yearly events such as First Fridays, Chili Fest, Cocktail Crawls, and more. To stay updated on the latest special events in the Arts District, follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @southsideartsdistrict.