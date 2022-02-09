Spring Into Theatre Arts Workshops at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, is now in its 14th year of offering theatre arts classes/workshops/camps, as well as performance and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities.

"Theatre Arts Workshops are a great way for beginners to learn some basics of acting, singing, and dancing", says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, "but even those that have done many shows will also have a great time learning from our professional faculty."

No previous experience required for these workshops March 8-May 24, 2022, which will meet 6-7pm Tuesdays for 2nd-5th Grade and 7-8pm Tuesdays for 6th-12th Grade. With different workshops and instructors each week, students will tackle fundamental skills for the stage in a fun and supportive environment. From Acting to Singing, Shakespeare to Improv, Broadway Dance and more. Students will practice basics of vocal production and discover how to express character through song. Connect your vocal skills to critical dramatic intention by focusing on songs as monologues and how the singer acts the song. Through improvisation and short scenes, students will use those skills to take risks, make strong character choices, and develop character relationships. Students will also delve into theatre dance experience to strengthen dance vocabulary, technique, and performance skills with iconic choreographic styles from standout Broadway musicals. Tuition is only $100 per student for entire Spring Session, and financial need-based Scholarships are available. The GCT Education & Outreach Programs for 2022 are made possible in part by a grant from The Robert C. Hoffman Trust. Registration is open now online at at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org

Tickets to in person LIVE performances are available with GCT including their upcoming performances of Improv Comedy Show 7pm March 4th, The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (abridged) revised weekends March 11-20, 2022, and Disney's Winnie The Pooh KIDS weekends April 1-10, 2022. Tickets can be ordered online or by calling 717-334-2692 and leaving a message. Since GCT is a small 80 seat theatre, it is highly recommended that tickets be ordered in advance online. There are no limits on streaming tickets though for upcoming streaming performances of Simply Cinderella, Jack And The Beanstalk, Kids On Broadway, Snow White Lite, The Last Five Years, and Working. Auditions, class registration, and volunteer opportunities can also be found online.