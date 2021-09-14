Skerryvore to Bring TOGETHER AGAIN Tour To Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater will welcome Scotland's sensational folk-rock band Skerryvore to the stage Wednesday, September 29 at 7:30 p.m. The band's performance marks the opening of the Majestic's 2021-2022 live Celebrity Series and the return of live performance to the historic stage for the first time since March 2020.



Skerryvore's music embraces many influences and genres - encompassing folk, traditional, rock, Americana and even the many shades of jazz! Together for 15 years this multi-talented group from Scotland's West Coast has traveled the world bringing their unique musical blend of fiddle, accordions, pipes and whistles, guitar and vocals - all underpinned by driving bass, drums and keys to concert halls, clubs and major festivals and has built up a large following wherever they appear

Just like the rest of the world Skerryvore's plans for 2020 disappeared, including the planned 15th anniversary concert, that was to reunite musicians and friends who have shared Skerryvore's journey, in the grounds of the stunning Inveraray Castle.



The band explored, developed and then presented alternative performances possibilities - including live streaming and virtual performances. They also produced and recorded, from home, their latest single "Everyday Heroes" - aided by a variety of musicians from across the country. The song reached #1 in the official Scottish charts. To date, they have raised several thousand pounds for NHS staff and charities. Now they are back in the USA for their 2021 tour.

Tickets for Skerryvore start at $35 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks must be worn at all times inside the Majestic Theater regardless of vaccination status.



The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a cultural celebration for its campus and community.

