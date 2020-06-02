Servant Stage Company to Present Living Room Concert Series Throughout the Summer

Servant Stage Company will be continuing their online Living Room Concert Series throughout the summer with weekly themed concerts, ranging from Broadway to movies, chart toppers through the decades to old-time gospel and more.

Servant Stage began the series in April as a creative alternative to their live stage productions which had been canceled. "We weren't completely sure how it would work or how long we would continue, but we knew we had to do something to continue making inspiring performances accessible to our community," says Executive Director Johnathan Bauer. "When the letters, emails, and phone calls started coming in, we knew we had to continue the Living Room Concerts for as long as our live performances are on hold. The response has been overwhelming, and we're so grateful that these concerts can continue to impact our audiences during this difficult season."

In keeping with Servant Stage's mission to make Great Performances accessible, the concerts are presented at no charge every Friday evening at 7pm, streaming on the Servant Stage Facebook page and website, ServantStage.org. Previous concerts can also be viewed at ServantStage.org.

"The talent of the performers in this area is exceptional," says Artistic Director Wally Calderon. "These concerts have turned into something really special, with more than 100 singers and musicians coming together to make them happen."

The concerts have a different theme each week: June 5th - People's Choice Concert (songs requested by audience); June 12th - Hymns, Spirituals, & Old-Time Gospel; June 19th - Best of Broadway; June 26th - Servant Stage Couples Sing Duets, July 3rd - Let Freedom Ring: Music of America; July 10th - Songs of the Silver Screen; July 17th- People's Choice Concert; July 24th - A Cappella; July 31st - Chart Toppers Through the Decades; August 7th - Old-Time Gospel Radio Hour; August 14th - A Broadway Melody (Part I); August 21st - A Broadway Melody (Part 2); August 28th - New Works (never before heard songs from musicals still in development).

Servant Stage Company is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 50,000 audience members each year.

