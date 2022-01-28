Sankofa African American Theatre Company & Gamut Theatre to Present ECHOES OF VOICES OF THE EIGHTH

Gamut Theatre will present its Winter Partnership Production with Sankofa African American Theatre Company: Echoes of Voices of the Eighth. This original production is a showcase of Dauphin County's Black History Celebration and sponsored by Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, George P. Hartwick, III and Capital Blue Cross. Written and directed by Sharia Benn, founder of Sankofa, this production runs February 11-20, 2022 - Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM. Admission prices are tiered, at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit gamuttheatre.org/echoes for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Echoes of Voices of the Eighth is a journey that transcends time to connect two African American teens from the same Harrisburg neighborhood. This heartwarming story connects the young and old, past and present, and gone but not forgotten, to celebrate the history-making contributions of African American who lived in the Old Eighth Ward.

Poetry and music infuse this original play in which Kay, a soon-to-graduate high schooler, finds her voice and value during an encounter with the past. On her journey, Kay meets Della who lived a much different life in the long-gone Eighth Ward. As different as the times they live in are, Kay and Della discover that they are connected in many ways.

Voices of the Eighth is inspired by true stories and history-makers who lived between 1850 and 1920 in the rich and vibrant Old Eighth Ward, which was torn down to make way for the Capitol Complex we see today. During this journey from present to past and back again, Kay and Della meet some extraordinary abolitionists, activists, changemakers, and poets who were all instrumental in fighting for the freedom and rights we enjoy today: and they all came out of Harrisburg.

You don't want to miss this educational and enlightening passage through time. The show features local talent, as well as guest artists, with original music by Johntrae Williams and a splendid cast of characters.

In addition to the public run of performances, Dauphin County Commissioners Mike Pries, Chad Saylor, and George P. Hartwick, III joined with Capital Blue Cross to provide free student matinee performances for Dauphin County schools. For more information on student matinee performances, contact Gamut Theatre at 717-238-4111.

Please consult Gamut's Health & Safety Protocols before purchasing a ticket.