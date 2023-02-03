Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Valentine's Brunch With Fairytale Friends

Little Mermaid and Rapunzel and friends! Enjoy a delectable brunch, craft, & sing-a-long as our princesses take on the Ritz stage!

Feb. 03, 2023  

Enjoy a Valentine's Fairytale Brunch: Rapunzel, Little Mermaid, Island Princess, and Bayou Princess at Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10AM

Little Mermaid and Rapunzel and friends! Enjoy a delectable brunch, craft, & sing-a-long as our princesses take on the Ritz stage! Take some pictures with the princesses and receive a special Valentine's from your new friends.

BRUNCH MENU: eggs, sausage, French toast, yogurt bar, salad bar, chicken nuggets, assorted desserts, & more

Ages 13 and up: $22.50

Ages 3-12: $19.50

Ages 2 and under: $5.50

Tickets include a brunch buffet, character performances, songs, story-time, pictures, & more! There are limited seats available so get your tickets now!

Additional concessions are available for sale through the Black Box Cafe. For ages 6 and up! Feel free to drop off your child with CaPAA staff. CaPAA's Staff & Interns provide the craft activities and supervision during the movie. All children MUST stay seated during the movie and listen to directions for the safety of the children present.




February 3, 2023

Enjoy a Valentine's Fairytale Brunch: Rapunzel, Little Mermaid, Island Princess, and Bayou Princess at Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10AM.
February 3, 2023

Putting a spotlight on Black History Month, The Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center and St. Luke's Church are partnering to show a double feature of Hidden Figures & Till. 13+ on February 10, 2023 at 6PM.
February 2, 2023

A Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Edward Albee brings a “nameless fear” to the Heritage Center stage as ActorsNET presents A Delicate Balance on weekends from January 27 to February 12. 
January 31, 2023

The Lebanon County Choral Society will be rehearsing Fauré’s Requiem and other choral pieces this spring in preparation for their May 21 concert. Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus without audition. There is also a youth chorus for children in grades three through eight.
January 31, 2023

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, is proud to present for limited engagement the popular French comedy BOEING BOEING, written by Marc Camoletti, in their Studio Theatre from Thursday, February 2nd at 7 pm until Sunday, February 5th at 3 pm.
