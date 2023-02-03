Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center To Host Valentine's Brunch With Fairytale Friends

Enjoy a Valentine's Fairytale Brunch: Rapunzel, Little Mermaid, Island Princess, and Bayou Princess at Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10AM

Little Mermaid and Rapunzel and friends! Enjoy a delectable brunch, craft, & sing-a-long as our princesses take on the Ritz stage! Take some pictures with the princesses and receive a special Valentine's from your new friends.

BRUNCH MENU: eggs, sausage, French toast, yogurt bar, salad bar, chicken nuggets, assorted desserts, & more

Ages 13 and up: $22.50

Ages 3-12: $19.50

Ages 2 and under: $5.50

Tickets include a brunch buffet, character performances, songs, story-time, pictures, & more! There are limited seats available so get your tickets now!

Ages 13 and up: $22.50. Ages 3-12: $19.50. Ages 2 and under: $5.50. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. If you need ADA seating and use of our chairlift, please contact us ahead of your visit - 570.252.4156/ smelcher@ritzpac.com and we will reserve your seats. Please note that The Ritz was built in 1907 as a vaudeville theater. There are many steps to negotiate. Please let us know in advance if you will need assistance.

Additional concessions are available for sale through the Black Box Cafe. For ages 6 and up! Feel free to drop off your child with CaPAA staff. CaPAA's Staff & Interns provide the craft activities and supervision during the movie. All children MUST stay seated during the movie and listen to directions for the safety of the children present.