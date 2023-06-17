Review: THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED at EPAC

The Little Dog Laughed…and so will you at EPAC’s latest production. Zach Haines stars as Mitchell Green, an up and coming actor looking to make his mark in Hollywood. Mitchell struggles with his sexuality and is pretty much in denial about his attraction to men (except that “one time in Boy Scout camp”). When he meets Alex (Jeremy Ebert), an attractive male hustler, he questions which is more important, his happiness or his career.

Haines plays his character very grounded and likable. The audience is very willing to accompany him on this journey. Ebert has some good lines as Alex, and exudes the confidence necessary for some of the choices and actions that he makes throughout the night.

Haines doesn’t look much like your stereotypical boy-toy. He reminds me of former SNL cast member, Kyle Mooney. Nevertheless, he is very believable in his role. He is especially effective in scenes that highlight the character’s vulnerability and awkwardness.

Rachel Faust plays Alex’s girlfriend, Ellen with charm and conviction. Her character is multi-layered as we discover throughout the show.

Last but not least, Sharon Mellinger was an absolute delight as Mitchell’s agent, Diane. Mellinger has a sharp deliver and immense attitude that would be right at home among Hollywood’s wheelers and dealers. More than once over the course of the evening, I thought to myself, did she really just say that? She says and does awful things, yet has the audience eating of the palm of her hand.

The set was relatively abstract with a large bed taking up the majority of the stage. I found it odd that this is the second EPAC production in a row with that general set design. While the layout wasn’t inappropriate, it seemed somewhat uninspired.

The show has a lot of funny lines, but this isn’t Neil Simon dinner theater. The humor emerges from the situations with real substance. In fact, my wife and I had a discussion on the way home regarding which characters, if any, had a happy ending. Not every show is wrapped up in a neat, little bow, nor should it be.

The play contains adult themes, adult language and some nudity. As usual, I am very proud (yet not surprised) that EPAC is willing and able to bring such non-traditional scripts to the Central Pennsylvania stage.

Next up for EPAC, the regional premiere of The Prom on July 27.