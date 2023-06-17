Review: THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED at EPAC

Grown-up fun now through June 24

By: Jun. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at DreamWrights Photo 2 Review: IN THE HEIGHTS at DreamWrights
THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR Comes to ActorsNET Photo 3 THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR Comes to ActorsNET
Student Blog: Living Summer Break to the Fullest Photo 4 Student Blog: Living Summer Break to the Fullest

Review: THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED at EPAC

The Little Dog Laughed…and so will you at EPAC’s latest production.  Zach Haines stars as Mitchell Green, an up and coming actor looking to make his mark in Hollywood.  Mitchell struggles with his sexuality and is pretty much in denial about his attraction to men (except that “one time in Boy Scout camp”).  When he meets Alex (Jeremy Ebert), an attractive male hustler, he questions which is more important, his happiness or his career.

Haines plays his character very grounded and likable.  The audience is very willing to accompany him on this journey. Ebert has some good lines as Alex, and exudes the confidence necessary for some of the choices and actions that he makes throughout the night. 

Haines doesn’t look much like your stereotypical boy-toy.  He reminds me of former SNL cast member, Kyle Mooney. Nevertheless, he is very believable in his role. He is especially effective in scenes that highlight the character’s vulnerability and awkwardness.

Rachel Faust plays Alex’s girlfriend, Ellen with charm and conviction.  Her character is multi-layered as we discover throughout the show.

Last but not least, Sharon Mellinger was an absolute delight as Mitchell’s agent, Diane. Mellinger has a sharp deliver and immense attitude that would be right at home among Hollywood’s wheelers and dealers.  More than once over the course of the evening, I thought to myself, did she really just say that? She says and does awful things, yet has the audience eating of the palm of her hand.

The set was relatively abstract with a large bed taking up the majority of the stage.  I found it odd that this is the second EPAC production in a row with that general set design.  While the layout wasn’t inappropriate, it seemed somewhat uninspired.

The show has a lot of funny lines, but this isn’t Neil Simon dinner theater. The humor emerges from the situations with real substance.  In fact, my wife and I had a discussion on the way home regarding which characters, if any, had a happy ending. Not every show is wrapped up in a neat, little bow, nor should it be.

The play contains adult themes, adult language and some nudity.  As usual, I am very proud (yet not surprised) that EPAC is willing and able to bring such non-traditional scripts to the Central Pennsylvania stage.

Next up for EPAC, the regional premiere of The Prom on July 27.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Interview: Various Artists of HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL Photo
Interview: Various Artists of HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL

Harrisburg Fringe Festival runs July 6-9, featuring a wide variety of artists. It is unjuried, uncensored, and inclusive! Meet just a few of the artists whose work you'll have the opportunity to experience at this inaugural Fringe Festival!

2
Review: SIX at Hershey Theatre Photo
Review: SIX at Hershey Theatre

Six is a dynamic history lesson with an amazing pop soundtrack examined through a modern day lens.  It stands toe to toe with that show about the guy on the ten-dollar bill trying to do the same thing.

3
The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College Christian McBride To Offer Maste Photo
The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College Christian McBride To Offer Master Class, June 22

The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College welcomes eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Christian McBride to offer a public master class at Gettysburg College on Thursday June 22 at 2:30 p.m. The class is in addition to McBride's free concert that evening at Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater at 7:30 p.m.

4
Gretna Theatre Presents TOGETHER OFF-BROADWAY: MERMAN & MARTIN Photo
Gretna Theatre Presents TOGETHER OFF-BROADWAY: MERMAN & MARTIN

Always wished you could experience the authentic joy of Broadway royalty Ethel Merman and Mary Martin? Join us this month as Meredith Beck and Sarah J. Gafgen bring these iconic personalities back to the stage in their upbeat toe-tapper that shares the lives and careers of these show biz luminaries and off-stage friends. 

From This Author - Rich Mehrenberg

Rich Mehrenberg was introduced to the magic of theater when he played "The Boy" in his first grade class production of "The Giving Tree". It has been a long term love affair ever s... (read more about this author)

Review: SIX at Hershey TheatreReview: SIX at Hershey Theatre
Review: DRINKING HABITS at Hanover Little TheaterReview: DRINKING HABITS at Hanover Little Theater
Review: ELVIS-A MUSICAL REVIEW at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreReview: ELVIS-A MUSICAL REVIEW at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Review: SHEAR MADNESS at Fulton TheatreReview: SHEAR MADNESS at Fulton Theatre

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical
Gretna Theatre (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sally Cotter and the Censored Stone
TAFE (Theatre Arts For Everyone) (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ruby
Chambersburg Community Theatre (6/16-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clinical Trials
Pharmacy Theatre (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nunsense
Oyster Mill Playhouse (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Eight: Reindeer Monologues
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CLYBOURNE PARK
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Urinetown: The Musical
Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You're a Good a Man, Charlie Brown
The Belmont Theatre (8/04-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You