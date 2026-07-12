Review: LETTICE AND LOVAGE at Oyster Mill Playhouse

NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. Sign Up

Peter Shaffer’s Lettice and Lovage premiered in 1987. The play centers on Lettice Douffet, a tour guide who seeks to “enlarge, enliven, enlighten” (often by embellishing her historical tour script) and Lotte Schoen, who works for the Preservation Trust (Lettice’s employer). The role of Lettice was written to be performed by Dame Maggie Smith, who won a 1990 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance. Oyster Mill Playhouse brings this masterpiece of British comedy to life under the direction of Stephanie Via July 17-26, and BroadwayWorld was given the honor of a sneak peek into their upcoming production.

The set, set dressing, and props are original and effective, allowing for smooth transitions between Fustian House, Lotte’s office, and Lettice’s apartment while giving a visual illustration of the very different outward personalities of the two women. The costuming is brilliant, allowing the actors portraying the visitors to Fustian House to swiftly appear as different characters throughout the first act, giving the audience something to look forward to as they try to anticipate Lettice’s next outfit throughout the show, and further differentiating between the lives of Lettice and Lotte.

The Visitors to Fustian House feature Riley Artis, Stephanie Goodling, Brandon Sterling Goodling, Andy Isaacs, and AJ Rhoads. These actors make the most of their scenes in Act 1, using their facial expression and movements not only to portray a variety of different visitors but also to show the audience how the evolution of Lettice’s tour speech impacts their enjoyment of their time at Fustian House. Additionally, Rhoads takes on the part of a visitor who challenges Lettice’s account of events at Fustian House—playing the Surly Man with just the right amount of aggression and intellectual superiority. Artis also appears in a later scene as Lotte’s secretary, Miss Framer. Her tentative smile, sycophantic laughter, and timid speech perfect for demonstrating Miss Framer’s nervous energy. Isaacs particularly shines in Act 3 as Mr. Bardolph, Lettice’s lawyer in her attempted murder trial. Isaacs brings a wonderful feeling of gravitas to the character, showing him to be a poised and professional man—at least until he gets caught up in Lettice’s storytelling and acting prowess. Isaacs handles this transition in Bardolph’s manner well, lending to the comedy of the moment.

Beth McIntosh and Kristen Borgersen round out the cast as Lotte Schoen and Lettice Douffet, respectively. McIntosh gives a nuanced performance as Lotte, emphasizing her no-nonsense attitude and desire to keep to the rules and roles she’s expected to play as a professional woman until, in moments alone with Lettice, she allows herself to relax and show glimpses of her passion and rebelliousness. Borgersen’s performance as Lettice Douffet makes this one of this reviewer’s favorite roles for her to date. Her facial expressions during the tour scenes in Act 1 are hilarious, and her Lettice is just over the top enough to make her appear colorful and eccentric but not inauthentic. Her moments of vulnerability are as well-performed as her moments of hilarity. Borgersen and McIntosh are a dynamic duo, lighting up the stage with their energy. They are masters at creating and resolving tension in a scene, taking the audience on a ride that will have them laughing throughout the performance.

Due to a spate of illnesses and injuries, some of the cast and crew have taken on additional or different roles, and opening weekend was pushed back a weekend from July 10th to July 17th. Kudos to the entire team of Lettice and Lovage for pulling together to ensure that audiences will be treated to a fantastic production. Don’t miss out on this production of Lettice and Lovage. Visit www.oystermillplayhouse.com for your tickets.