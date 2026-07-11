Review: OSCAR AND FELIX at Totem Pole Playhouse

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Neil Simon is the standard by which American comedy is measured. And the play which has always been the bearer of that standard is THE ODD COUPLE. From Broadway to movies to the ever popular television show with the iconic theme song and voice over, it still sends people into fits of laughter.

There have been major efforts to re-envision it without major success. The best effort has come from, not surprisingly, Simon himself. The how was simple. Trim fat from the script, update references, and do not mess with the formula.

Totem Pole Playhouse in Fayetteville is back on the map with its new Producing Artistic Director, Ryan Gibbs at the helm, echoing back in his style to the Totem Pole heyday of Bill Putch. And speaking of legendary Totem Pole producer Bill Putch, his son, filmmaker John Putch is director of OSCAR AND FELIX: A New Look at The Odd Couple at Totem Pole.

Ryan Gibbs and John Putch should work together forever, incidentally. There's a magical synchronicity of two very talented humans who understand the same ideas. For veteran Totem Pole patrons, the feeling is of coming home for a holiday dinner and discovering that your younger relatives have magically been switched with interesting people.

The cast for OSCAR AND FELIX, like John Putch, is an all star alumni love fest, which only helps the chemistry. Leads Ray Ficca and Darren Server, long time Totem Pole performers, have been friends nearly as long as their characters, Oscar and Felix, and it shows. The poker gang includes JJ Kaczynski as Murray the cop, and Catherine Blaine as Vinnie. These two beloved Totem Pole veterans are playing all cards wild with Sam Little and Ricardo Frederick Evans, who have also performed previously at Totem Pole among their many other credits.

Ficca and Server are living proof that not only does absence make the heart grow fonder, but presence makes the nerves grow worse. Their comic chemistry as comedy's least dynamic duo is a complete antidote to a hot summer evening.

Is this a show whose plot requires explanation? Is there even a plot? It's observation of sloppy sportswriter Oscar Madison attempting to live with his likely former best friend, neurotic neat freak TV news writer Felix Unger, without one of them killing the other. It's watching their poker buddies betting on who will be the murderer. It's one of the funniest shows ever written, especially one that isn't a farce, and in the hands of Putch, Ficca, and Server it's the funniest thing in the area this summer. The opening night audience laughed almost nonstop. When a show is this funny, it's well earned.

At Totem Pole Playhouse through July 25. Get there before the roommate murder happens!







