Review: MARY POPPINS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. Sign Up

Mary Poppins at Dutch Apple is a “3M” production…magical, musical, and memorable. Director, Amy McCleary and her technical crew bring some awesome and magical special effects to life including pulling a giant coat rack out of a bag, a china cabinet that stacks itself, and some impressive flying effects. While digital effects enhance the production, many of the most interesting visuals were practical in nature.

The musical aspects of the show were front and center, especially with the gifted Annika Low as the title character. Low has a wonderful disposition and a voice clearly inspired by Julie Andrews. Her numbers including A Spoonful of Sugar, Playing the Game, and especially, Supercalifragilisticexpialadocious were fun, energetic and tuneful. Jack Wardell plays the surly Mr. Banks, and has some great numbers of his own. I would be remiss if I did not mention Brodie Kennedy (Michael) and Violet Bartlett (Jane). Both of these young performers have a great deal of stage time and hold their own with actors twice (or even three times) their age!

Finally, this show was memorable. McCleary’s choreography was sharp, natural, and fun. My favorite dance number was Supercalifragilisticexpialadocious which had cast members rapidly contorting to spell out the letters in the word, sort of like the Village People on steroids. Also memorable was the five-piece orchestra led by A. Scott Williams with a lush, full sound.

Mary Poppins is an enjoyable show for both those who have seen the movie twenty times or others who have never seen it (like me). Bring your kids, bring your friends, and bring your umbrella. Like Mary, you might just get carried away.

Reader Reviews

Need more Central Pennsylvania Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...