Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at Susquehanna Stage

It only takes a moment-to buy tickets to this classic playing through December 17

By: Dec. 17, 2023

Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at Susquehanna Stage

Put on your Sunday clothes and go see Hello, Dolly! at Susquehanna Stage, playing now through December 17th.  The classic Broadway musical is full of funny lines and memorable tunes.  Becky Groff stars as the iconic Dolly Levi.  Groff has fun with Dolly’s fast talking flim-flam, and has a great voice.  Before the Parade Passes By was one of my favorites.  My sole criticism is that Groff may still be a tad young for the role, but she is in good company.  Critics said the same about Barabra Streisand in the film version.

Josh Glacken is the half-a-millionaire, Horace Vandergelder.  Glacken plays Vandergelder, less grouchy and more confused.  It was a refreshing choice for what can often be a one-note role.

Sean Reynolds was a stand-out as Cornelius.  He showed both vulnerability and likability.  He Act 2 number, It Only Takes a Moment, shined with sweetness and sincerity. His love interest, played by Amanda Trust, was a great match.

Ian James Wettlaufer and Morghan Norcott were both fun and funny as Barnaby Tucker and Minnie Fay.

Costumes by Jacquee Johnson were (as usual) amazing. This will not be the first time that I say that Susquehanna Stage has the most spectacular and elegant costumes of any Central Pennsylvania theater, community or professional.

Set design was a bit cluttered.  It was difficult to determine where one setting started and another one ends.  For example, at one point Dolly is supposed to be eating dinner at a restaurant, yet she is also being stared at by the rest of the cast who are in a completely different courtroom scene. How?

The ten-piece orchestra was much appreciated.  These songs are catchy, and the band is responsible for a great deal of hummed show tunes on the way to the parking lot.

Hello, Dolly!  is an iconic classic for folks of all ages.  Susquehanna Stage puts on a good show.  Get your tickets now while you can.


Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Musical Box Theatre
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at The Musical Box Theatre

"White Christmas" was adapted to the stage in 2000 by David Ives and Paul Blake including music and lyrics by Irving Berlin. The Musical Box is performing this well-loved holiday musical at the Double Barrel Roadhouse December 15th to 16th under the direction of Shana McCoy.

BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE PROM, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Fulton
BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; THE PROM, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Fulton Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Review: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at DreamWrights
Review: A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS at DreamWrights

This 30 minute show is perfect introduction to theatre for young children and those young at heart. I highly recommend checking out "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at DreamWrights on stage from December 8th -17th.

Review: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone
Review: RENTED CHRISTMAS at TAFE: Theatre Arts For Everyone

Jess Haag was excellent as the rental shop owner. She brought energy and optimism to the role coordinating the perfect Christmas for her customer. She worked well in contrast to bring out the hopefulness and love in Kevin Alvarnaz's, John Dale. The five children stole the show getting laughs for being adorable and enthusiastic for Christmas.

Rich Mehrenberg was introduced to the magic of theater when he played "The Boy" in his first grade class production of "The Giving Tree". It has been a long term love affair ever s...

Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at Susquehanna Stage
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Fulton Theatre
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Review: MISERY at Fulton Theatre

