Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at Susquehanna Stage

Put on your Sunday clothes and go see Hello, Dolly! at Susquehanna Stage, playing now through December 17th. The classic Broadway musical is full of funny lines and memorable tunes. Becky Groff stars as the iconic Dolly Levi. Groff has fun with Dolly’s fast talking flim-flam, and has a great voice. Before the Parade Passes By was one of my favorites. My sole criticism is that Groff may still be a tad young for the role, but she is in good company. Critics said the same about Barabra Streisand in the film version.

Josh Glacken is the half-a-millionaire, Horace Vandergelder. Glacken plays Vandergelder, less grouchy and more confused. It was a refreshing choice for what can often be a one-note role.

Sean Reynolds was a stand-out as Cornelius. He showed both vulnerability and likability. He Act 2 number, It Only Takes a Moment, shined with sweetness and sincerity. His love interest, played by Amanda Trust, was a great match.

Ian James Wettlaufer and Morghan Norcott were both fun and funny as Barnaby Tucker and Minnie Fay.

Costumes by Jacquee Johnson were (as usual) amazing. This will not be the first time that I say that Susquehanna Stage has the most spectacular and elegant costumes of any Central Pennsylvania theater, community or professional.

Set design was a bit cluttered. It was difficult to determine where one setting started and another one ends. For example, at one point Dolly is supposed to be eating dinner at a restaurant, yet she is also being stared at by the rest of the cast who are in a completely different courtroom scene. How?

The ten-piece orchestra was much appreciated. These songs are catchy, and the band is responsible for a great deal of hummed show tunes on the way to the parking lot.

Hello, Dolly! is an iconic classic for folks of all ages. Susquehanna Stage puts on a good show. Get your tickets now while you can.