Review: GUYS AND DOLLS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Dutch Apple can do! can do!

By: Aug. 12, 2023

Dutch Apple successfully brings a Broadway standard to the stage with their current production of Guys and Dolls, running through September 16, 2023.

Craig Smith stars as the likable Nathan Detroit. He plays the notorious craps game organizer with more ambition than money.  Smith was solid in his portrayal and knows how to both carry a tune and get a laugh. Andrew Fehrenbacher is also well cast as the big wheeler and dealer,  Nathan Detroit. Fehrenbacher’s portrayal is three dimensional, which can be difficult to do in a show that leans more towards the “cartoony”, with elements such as its bright and brash costumes, and Melissa Whitworth’s  Miss Adelaide.  Kate Stenzel rounds out the four leads as a reserved, but lovely, Sarah Brown.

The six-piece orchestra, led by JP Meyer was in fine form.  Sets were interesting and engaging.  A shout-out to choreographer, Brandon Alexander Shawl, who makes hoodlums move t hoodlums, rather than ballet dancers.  I prefer an authentic dance over a fancy one.

Director, Dean Sobon does an effective job with staging and pacing.  The one exception would be overture with pantomimed bits inexplicably featuring boxers, blind men and photographers. 

Guys and Dolls is among the most famous and popular shows in all of musical theater.  Dutch Apple stays true to the source material and gives their audience what they expect.   No luck needed.




Recommended For You