Review: COME FROM AWAY at Hershey Theatre

The national tour of the hit musical, Come From Away is currently playing at the Hershey Theatre. It is a remarkable true story of kindness and community. Sort of a musical documentary, the story tells the events that occurred in the small Canandian town of Gander, when dozens of planes and thousands of passengers were grounded and redirected to their town following the events of September 11th.

The cast of twelve plays multiple roles effortlessly and convincingly. This is truly an ensemble piece, so it would be impossible to highlight any one or two specific actors. I believe other critics have compared the cast to different components of a unified machine, and that description is pretty good.

Choreography is very organic. It is rhythmic, and based on whatever actions the participants are engaging in at the moment. With one exception, the songs are also group efforts sung by most, if not all of the cast simultaneously.

The story is heartwarming and highlights the generosity and thoughtfulness of strangers. While society has (rightfully) celebrated the heroic sacrifices of first responders on that dark day, Come From Away shines a spotlight on a less-recognized group who deserve our respect and recognition.

The show plays now through December 31,st and would be an outstanding way to end the year.