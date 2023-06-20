RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA is Now Playing at the Millbrook Playhouse

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, the 2013 Tony Award Winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music runs at the Millbrook Playhouse from June 16 to Sunday July 2.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased at millbrookplayhouse.org or by calling our box office at 570-748-8083.

This new adaptation of the classic musical features all of the beloved staples of the Cinderella story, a glass slipper, a fairy godmother, and a dream coming true. However, this new adaptation combines the story’s classic elements with some surprising story twists to bring a new energy and substance to the beloved fairy tale. Cinderella is more than a dreamer, she is a smart and savvy woman who works to find a better life for herself, and those around her. She, with the help of her fairy godmother, fights for her own dreams and works to make dreams come true for the people she cares for. This magical musical full of family friendly humor, magic, and romance is sure to delight audiences of all ages, and leave audiences enchanted.

Featuring the beloved songs from the original musical, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible,” and newer classics such as “There is Music In You” this massive musical is sure to inspire audiences through the run. Artistic director Shannon Agnew shared that “...this interpretation of Cinderella features all of the classic songs, with a compelling and vibrant new story. The new interpretation of the story puts Cinderella in a place of power, and demonstrates that a determined young woman can change the world around her, and make her dreams come true.” Agnew reflected, “...to bring a show of this scale to Millbrook is an exciting marker of our future. It is a delight to see a grand musical back on our stage, and I hope it inspires our patrons as much as it has inspired me.” To supplement the show, join the cast for Cinderella’s Royal Ball, a special pre show party and brunch on June 25 beginning at 11:00 am. At 1:00, after the fun, sit down to a delicious brunch fit for a monarch before your matinee (Show tickets must be purchased separately). This enchanting experience is sure to be a magical Millbrook moment for the whole family.

Masterfully directed by Millbrook favorite Robert W. Schnieder (The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Leading Ladies, Rock of Ages), and brilliantly choreographed by Millbrook favorite Catherine DeLuce (Mamma Mia, The Great American Trailer Park Musical) this lovely night at the Millbrook Playhouse is a can’t miss spectacle. This seventeen person cast features Hope Schafer as Ella and Max Elliott Braunstein as Prince Topher, and features several Millbrook returnees including Samm Carroll as Madame (Adult Alison Fun Home, Mary Poppins Mary Poppins), Tyler Gallaher (Bob Crewe Jersey Boys, Sir Sagramore Camelot), and Margaret Warrington (Betty The Great American Trailer Park Musical). New to the Playhouse, and rounding out the cast are Casey Esbin (Gabrielle), Garret W. Gagnon (Sebastian), Andrew Troskey (Jean-Michel), Jasmine Lacy Young (Marie), Todd Turner, Kathryn Rossi, Ellie Pearlman, Madi Rose Jackson, Matthew Mason Baker, James Aloysius, Connor Kleckner, and Kaidyn Rogers. Music direction by Jusin Adams, Scenic Design by Alex Jourdan, Lighting Design by Ethan Vial, Properties Design by Charli Rose Burkhardt, Sound Design by Adam Visconti, Production Stage Manager Ericka Conklin, and Technical Direction by Cade M. Sikora.

Don’t miss Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Millbrook Playhouse. Evening performances are June 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and July 1 at 7:30 pm. Matinees are June 21, 25, 28 and July 2 at 2:00 pm.